Show your patriotism and Ohio State pride with the Brutus Buckeye Americana bobblehead for Memorial Day

It might not officially be summer until June 21, but for all intents and purposes, the summer season kicks off next week when we welcome Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 26. So, if the unofficial start of summer is almost here, that means we are even close to the unofficial start of fall with college football preseason camp.

Of course, Memorial Day has a much more important meaning than just the unofficial start of the final season before college football, as we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in order for us to get excited about relatively unimportant things like that; or to collect bobbleheads of our favorite mascots!

Today, our friends at FOCO have released a very special, limited-edition Brutus Buckeye Americana Bobblehead and you can order yours right now! There are only 144 of these bobbleheads available, so you have to act fast.

Our boy Brutus is decked out in his very best Uncle Sam regalia complete with a scarlet and gray top hat and bowtie; he’s even giving the classic “I Want You” finger point. The base, which features both red-white-and-blue and scarlet-and-gray bunting, also is mounted by a bald eagle holding an Ohio State football in its substantial talons with fireworks in the background.

Each figure is handmade and hand-painted, stands eight inches tall, and is just $65. And, since Memorial Day is just over a week away, they are ready to ship right away, so get your orders in now!

FOCO has been killing it with Ohio State bobbleheads in recent months. Following the NFL Draft, they released figures to celebrate the selections of C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Then, ;ast fall, they released an absolute must-have Brutus “Then and Now” bobblehead featuring the current and original versions of everybody’s favorite poisonous nut! And starting in October, to celebrate Halloween, the company released a “Phantom of the Opera-themed bobblehead featuring our boy Brutus in a picture-perfect Spooky Season costume. The company also released a Thanksgiving Day Parade-inspired Brutus bobblehead and a Brutus in Christmas pajamas in front of the fireplace bobblehead. Also, last summer, FOCO released very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead.

In addition, FOCO just released a pair of bobbleheads to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium. One features Brutus, while the other shows Woody Hayes strutting above The Horseshoe. Also, OSU great Chris Olave got his own Gate Series bobblehead joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released in August.

As someone with a borderline unhealthy Ohio State bobblehead/collectible addiction, I can think of no better way to celebrate the final unofficial season before college football than with one (or all) of these magnificent merchandising masterpieces.

And, if actually care about teams other than Ohio State, FOCO has some other Americana Mascot options that you might be interested in as well.