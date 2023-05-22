I-70 Football Podcast: Ranking the QB situations in the Big Ten

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and Dante and Jordan take a moment to discuss it. The Denver Nuggets are up 3-0 on the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Miami Heat are up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics.

The guys give their opinions on a potential Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals. Jordan questions if it’s time for LeBron to retire. In year 20, he has nothing else to prove and it’s not likely he’ll win another ring. Although he can still physically play at a high level, it may be time to retire and focus on his other endeavors.

The 2023 Big Ten football season is a huge question mark, primarily due to the quarterback situations at each school. There are only two returning starters in the whole conference, the rest are transfers or younger players without much playing time. With so much uncertainty around the quarterback position, Jordan and Dante rank the QB situations for all teams.

These rankings aren’t about who is the best quarterback, but which quarterback is in the best situation to succeed based on their skills, supporting cast, and the ability of their coaches and offensive system. USC, Ohio State, and Michigan are in the top three, while Northwestern and Indiana round out the bottom.

Lastly, the guys talk about realignment rumors. Is it true that the Big Ten originally wanted USC and Notre Dame and not UCLA? Plus what is the likelihood that UNC and Notre Dame join the conference whenever the next realignment cycle happens?