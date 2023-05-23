LGHL Asks: Is Ohio State still the best football program in the Big Ten?

From now until preseason camp starts in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will be writing articles around a different theme every week. This week is all about what we would do if we were in charge of our favorite position group, team, conference, or sport. You can catch up on all of the Theme Week content here and all our “Unpopular Opinion” articles here.

In this week’s survey, we are wading into forbidden territory and exploring some unpopular opinions. The first question is only unpopular if you pick the wrong answer, and while the second isn’t nearly as controversy-producing, but it could spark a lot of debate.

So, take a look at the questions, let us know your thoughts in the survey, and if you have more to say, drop it in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Question 1: Who is the best football program in the Big Ten?

I am most certainly not going to go with the Maize and Blue option in this question, but if you feel that the Harboys are the best program in the conference, this is a safe space for you to share your wrongness. Have the Skunk Bears won the last two matchups between the rivals? Yes. Have the Weasels won the last two Big Ten titles? Also yes.

However, in terms of overall program health, the Buckeyes are still No. 1. If you look at recruiting rankings, NFL Draft picks, and the fact that OSU was one play away from almost certainly winning a national championship last season while the Corn and Blue lost to the team that got beat 65-7 in the title game.

So, the Fighting Ferrets have had the upper hand in the rivalry in the last few years, but I don’t think that back-to-back wins erase nearly two full decades of dominance. So, I’m sticking with the good guys.

Question 2: Who should be the head coach of OSU football whenever Ryan Day leaves?

This question isn’t necessarily controversial (although I could have made it more controversial by throwing in some element of Ryan Day getting fired), but I do think it can spark some passionate conversations amongst Buckeye fans. I didn’t include folks who were former assistants at Ohio State in the list, because there are just too many of them, but going primarily with a group of former Buckeye players who are now head coaches or coordinators should lead to a really fun discussion.

Now, I am not someone who thinks that a coach necessarily has to have an Ohio State connection to be the head coach in Columbus, but understanding the program and knowing the state certainly helps. Before he mostly flamed out at Boston College, I might have advocated for Jeff Hafley as the next head coach, but I think that ship has sailed, at least for the time being.

So, of this list, I would probably vote for Mike Vrabel, with Eddie George as my sentimental favorite, despite the fact that he has a combined 9-13 record at Tennessee State.

Share your thoughts here:

Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.