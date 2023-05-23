We’re back for our May check-in, and there’s always news — even in the offseason. We start this show off by looking back at how Ohio State’s former players did in the NFL Draft. We didn’t have to wait long to hear C.J. Stroud’s name called, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the first receiver taken, but what about the overall draft?

We walk though where the Buckeyes were selected, who landed in a good spot, and who slipped unexpectedly. Were there any giant surprises? Not necessarily, but there were some mild ones.

After our NFL Draft talk, we checked the arrivals and departures boards over in the transfer portal. There were some key additions and a couple of guys split, but overall the OSU roster didn’t change a lot. We discussed what to expect from the new guys from an active, post-spring transfer period for the Buckeyes.

The kickoff times for a couple of games were announced, and the Buckeyes are going to play a night game in mid-November. That’s news. It also isn’t something that sat well with the folks at Ohio State and a few other spots around the Big Ten. There are some elements of the new NBC deal that didn’t get the blessing of some of the B1G’s member institutions, or at least their athletic directors. A night game in November can be a little unpredictable when it comes to Big Ten weather. A lot of times it’s fine, but when it isn’t, it’s really not fine.

We'll be back next month, or possibly sooner if news warrants, as we remain in our offseason broadcast schedule. We'll return to our weekly format in August as we ramp up for the 2023 Ohio State football season.