Ohio State makes the cut for yet another 2024 wide receiver

The college football recruiting landscape is in the middle of the evaluation period. During this time, coaches are allowed to visit with recruits off-campus except on Sundays or on Memorial Day. This period will come to an end June 1, when the quiet period will begin. This is when we will see Ohio State begin hosting recruits on official visits.

Until then, expect the Buckeyes to continue to dominate the recruiting headlines.

2024 WR has Ohio State as a top school

Ohio State has been making top schools lists for many of the nation’s top recruits recently. It seems the Buckeyes are listed as a top school for multiple recruits every week. This trend held true over the weekend, when 2024 wide receiver Elijah Moore (Olney, MD / Good Counsel) released his newest top schools list and included the Buckeyes.

As mentioned, the Buckeyes made the cut for Moore, but also included in his list were Maryland, Michigan, Florida and Florida State. Moore was not alone in making his announcement this weekend, as his teammate and four-star edge rusher Darein Mayo also included the Buckeyes in his top schools this weekend.

It should come as no surprised, but Ohio State is recruiting the wide receiver position better than anyone with Brian Hartline on the staff. The Buckeyes already hold commitments in the 2024 class from five-star WR’s Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, but the are not finished. Ohio State is looking to add a third member to this haul, and will not rule out a fourth just yet.

Moore is one of a small handful of WR prospects the Buckeyes are looking at to complete the group. Alongside Moore, the Buckeyes are also looking at Jeremiah McClellan, Keylen Adams and Joshisa Trader. Of the group, Trader would make for the most splashy addition, and would give the Buckeyes a trio of five-stars in the class at the position. However, he is the least likely of the group to become a Buckeyes as well.

McClellan is another WR that is high on Ohio State, and the interest is mutual. Early April saw the Buckeyes pick up some momentum in Adams’ recruitment, offering the four-star WR following a camp visit.

Moore is currently looked at as a three-star prospect, but this does not mean he is the lowest priority of the group. Hartline is great at recognizing talent, and if that means Moore, the Buckeyes will continue to push for him.

Quick Hits