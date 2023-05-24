Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Unpopular but perfectly reasonable and perfectly perfect opinions

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck embrace LGHL’s weekly theme of Unpopular Opinions — A theme that doubles as their field of expertise.

After catching you up on the comings and goings of a few recent (now former) Ohio State basketball players, Josh clears out to let Chuck cook while discussing D’Angelo Russell – another former Buckeye – and his dreadful performance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The guys then share a few of their unpopular opinions, focusing on the future of certain OSU coaches and/or staff members.

Lastly, before signing off, Chuck hits Josh with a few questions sent in by you, the listeners.

Make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3