Bucketheads Podcast: Mackenzie Mgbako will join Indiana, Caleb Love will not join Michigan

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

“Bucketheads” is back for episode 76, and we are talking mostly non-Ohio State hoops things. After decommitting from Duke, five-star forward Mackenzie Mgbako is heading to the Big Ten and joining Mike Woodson at Indiana. Are the Hoosiers set up for success next season? Plus, Caleb Love is not joining Michigan after committing earlier in the offseason. What is next for Juwan Howard and the Wolverines?

Also, friend of the podcast and The Columbus Dispatch men’s basketball beat writer Adam Jardy sat down with Chris Holtmann and talked about last season. The guys break down some of his answers and what it means moving forward.

At the end, Connor and Justin draft teams of college basketball players since 2010. Who did the best? Head to Twitter to vote!

