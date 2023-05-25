Ohio State offers Ohio native, third QB in the 2025 class

The quarterback position is at the forefront of every recruiting class, regardless of program. The most important position on the field, getting the quarterback atop of your recruiting board is the key to building a successful class.

Ohio State and Ryan Day have been incredible when it comes to landing and developing quarterback commits. Though the staff is pretty particular when it comes to finding their guy, most of the time they’re able to reel in their leading candidate because of their impressive track record.

Looking ahead at the 2025 class, Ohio State has some intriguing paths they can take at quarterback. With only two players at the position offered before Wednesday, the Buckeyes made a major development by offering the third potential candidate. In-state product Tavien St. Clair took to Twitter to share the news, and with other offers going out yesterday as well, this one felt a little stronger because of their situation in this cycle.

The favorite and first quarterback to be offered in the 2025 cycle is fellow Ohio native, Ryan Montgomery. The brother to current Buckeye, Luke Montgomery, Ryan has long been on Ohio State’s radar — and everyone else’s for that matter. One would typically think this would be Ohio State’s recruitment to lose, and that may end up being the case, but Ryan is very much going through the process and entertaining several schools by visiting their campuses. Clemson and Georgia are two that stick out, and though the Buckeyes have many advantages, this recruitment is not over.

The only other offer in the class is held by Michigan’s Bryce Underwood. One of the top players in the country regardless of position, it makes sense to see Ohio State in the mix here.

But back to St. Clair, this recent development shows the Buckeyes are impressed enough with his abilities and have moved him up in the pecking order. The No. 332 player nationally, Tavien is also the 26th ranked quarterback and the 10th best player in Ohio for the 2025 cycle per the 247Sports Composite.

Buckeyes stay busy with two more 2025 offers

Ohio State’s staff wasn't solely focused on the offensive side the ball, as they also sent out another offer to a 2025 defensive prospect. Heading to the Chicago area for this one, linebacker Christian Pierce also received some good news from the Buckeyes on Wednesday as they became the latest school to get in the mix for the 6-foot, 210 pound athlete from Brother Rice High School.

The No. 277 player nationally, Pierce is also the 31st best linebacker in the country per the 247Sports Composite. With double-digit offers to his name, Pierce is really starting to see his recruitment take off now. Schools such as Texas, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, and others have already been in contact, but Ohio State offering could lead to more of the nation’s top programs taking notice of the four-star prospect.

Jim Knowles and James Laurinaitis have a good thing going in Columbus right now when it comes to tag-teaming the linebacker recruiting, so surely those two will stay at it in pitching Ohio State. More names will arise, but here’s another player worth watching at linebacker in the future class.

The third offer on Wednesday, Ohio State also sent one out to Florida receiver, Naeshaun Montgomery. A position the Buckeyes recruit better than anyone else in the country, going back into Florida isn’t a surprise by any means, and with how successful Ohio State has been in the Sunshine State for receivers thanks to Brian Hartline, shooting their shot once again makes perfect sense.

A 6-foot, 160 pound athlete, right now Montgomery holds over 20 offers to his name. Programs such as Florida, Kentucky, LSU, USC, Penn State, Miami, and a host of others are already actively pursuing him, but with Ohio State now in the fold too, the odds are Montgomery pays pretty close attention. The Buckeyes are at the top of college football when it comes to development of the receiver position, and with no signs of that stopping any time soon, earning the interest of high profile recruits isn’t tough.

Hartline will look to start really building the relationship with Montgomery if this is going to be a long recruitment, but with the No. 78 player nationally and 12th best receiver in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite now offered, things could get serious in a hurry.

Quick Hits

Ryan Montgomery is arguably one of the most important recruit in the 2025 class for Ohio State. Yes, the Buckeyes have another in-state quarterback offer out now, but proving their high interest yet again, position coach Corey Dennis took a short trek north on Wednesday to Findlay High School to pay Ryan another visit and check in.

Having hosted him numerous times and checking in on him on many occasions as well, there’s not much more that Montgomery would need to see or hear, but Ohio State will recruit him as much as it takes until a decision is made.

In addition to all of the offers yesterday, good news for the Buckeyes came when they made the cut for 2024 cornerback target Terhyon Nichols, who released a final list of six schools he is still deciding from.

The No. 329 player nationally, Nichols is the 29th best cornerback in the class. The in-state Ohio product has 30 offers to his name so trimming it down to just six shows his desire to get the process one step closer to finalized, but there’s still some time before that happens. Penn State, Michigan, Pitt, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Ohio State are still in it for the four-star, and though the Buckeyes have some other high in-state guys on their board, this is still a prospect worth watching to see where he ends up.