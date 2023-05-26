Buck Off Podcast: Big Ten’s TV deal, neutral site games, recruiting updates

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the greatest exit in Big Ten conference history and why Big Ten administrators are an incredibly thoughtless group.

To get the show started, we get into Kevin Warren’s final job with the new TV deal and all the errors he left for new commissioner Tony Pettitti to figure out. This litany of things includes giving away a game he wasn’t allowed to. not consulting programs about November night games, and more.

After that, we turn our attention to the worst decision a Big Ten program has ever made with scheduling. Michigan State is playing Penn State at Ford Field, a neutral site matchup on Black Friday that gives no benefit to anyone involved. The guys discuss how far away East Lansing is from Detroit and how the handling of breaking the news to season ticket holders was poor. This conversation divulges into some rants about how dumb neutral-site football games are.

We return from the break with a discussion about the most recent realignment stories. This discussion includes why conferences should not listen to their worst athletic programs about anything, and how additional west coast teams are favored by some athletic directors in the Big Ten. We also discuss the recent update for ACC programs, and why the high and mighty feeling some of them have is a house of cards.

To close out the show, we finish with our final thoughts on recruiting and our favorite commentary teams in college football.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330