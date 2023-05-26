OSU offers 2026 quarterback, makes cut for in-state 2024 safety

After seeing Ohio State offer its second in-state signal caller in the 2025 class on Wednesday, Thursday proved to be more of the same as Ryan Day and his crew continued their offer train by sending out another at the primo position, this time to a 2026 quarterback. Now only the second player at the QB spot in the cycle to land a Buckeye offer, Ohio State is clearly looking to build early relationships that will benefit them later on, but also to find a leader of their 2026 recruiting class.

Though it’s two years down the road, Ohio State is doing the right thing by getting into the mix early on, but this latest quarterback offer didn’t go out to your typical freshman. Taking to his Twitter to announce his latest offer, Jared Curtis shared the news that the Buckeyes were now in the fold. A 6-foot-2, 200 pound athlete, Curtis already holds double-digit offers from some of the more impressive college programs in the country.

Schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, and Michigan have also thrown their name into the mix early, but none of those schools have the recent success when it comes to developing the position like Ohio State does. Maybe that’s an over-the-top brag, but the proof is also in the NFL Draft picks. Ohio State is selling that not only in this recruitment now, but in the others as well. Unranked currently because of his class status, it’s only a matter of time before Jared is one of the premier players in the country regardless of position.

At any rate, the Buckeyes tend to wait on offering quarterbacks until they see them throw in person, but enough has been done here to see all they need to with Curtis. Now that the offer has been extended, the next step is to get him on campus and experience first hand why the Buckeyes have the success they do when it comes to his position group. It’s not out of the realm to think that though this is a recent offer, it’s one that carries enough weight that Ohio State is a candidate that would be out in front.

Ohio State makes the final cut for in-state safety target

Ohio State has some work to do when it comes to getting the 2024 class going on the defensive side of the ball. Fortunately, the combination of multiple in-state priorities as well as soon to be big time visit opportunities bodes well for the Buckeyes getting the momentum going. Day has done a terrific job locking down most of his offensive commits to this point, and though there’s still a few more up for grabs, this summer is going to be heavily dedicated to landing multiple defensive guys.

Speaking on in-state priorities, Ohio native Reggie Powers updated his recruitment by announcing that he was down to a top five list of schools. The No. 578 and 56th best safety in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite may not be the typical highly touted player in terms of ranking for Ohio State, but the staff has liked what they’ve seen enough to issue a offer to the Centerville, Ohio product, and though not a done deal, it would be a surprise of Powers didn’t end up staying close to home.

Rounding out his top five schools, Reggie included Northwestern, Michigan State, Pitt, Cincinnati, and Ohio State. A 6-foot-1, 195 pound athlete, Powers is an ideal safety target for what the Buckeyes ask scheme wise. A true down-hill guy that will hit anything in his sight, Powers has a nose for the ball and isn’t afraid to play in run defense. Likewise, it’s not a problem for him to be asked to be solid in coverage either.

Again, this may not be a done deal, but as Powers continues to get closer to a decision, it does feel as if the Buckeyes have the inside track to land his commitment when all is said and done.