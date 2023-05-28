LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans pick who they want to eventually succeed Ryan Day as head coach

From now until preseason camp starts in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will be writing articles around a different theme every week. This week is all about what we would do if we were in charge of our favorite position group, team, conference, or sport. You can catch up on all of the Theme Week content here and all our “Unpopular Opinion” articles here.

We are wrapping up Unpopular Opinion Week here at Land-Grant Holy Land, so it’s time for us to look back at the latest Ohio State fan survey results. Earlier this week, we asked two questions, one that could have a very unpopular opinion depending on how you answer, and another that is likely less unpopular but could lead to a lot of good-natured discussions.

Question 1: Who is the best football program in the Big Ten?

Ohio State has been the best football program in the Big Ten since Jim Tressel burst onto the scene over 20 years ago. For nearly the entirety of those two decades, the Buckeyes have also been the best team in the conference as well. However, that latter point is admittedly up for debate at this point.

Despite the fact that Ryan Day’s squad has lost the last two editions of The Game, they are still the best program in the league. While the gap between the two teams in terms of on-field, head-to-head success has shifted towards the Maize and Blue, when you factor in recruiting, NFL Draft results, and other off-field factors, the edge still belongs with the Buckeyes.

That being typed, should Day lose three straight to his rivals, I don’t think that we will be able to say that six months from now. For the 26% who jumped the gun and said that the Harboys are already the best program in the B1G, either you are Corn and Blue fans who have infiltrated our sacred survey, or you are Buckeye fans who need to start seeing the glass half full, rather than empty.

Question 2: Who should be the head coach of OSU football whenever Ryan Day leaves?

When looking at the top three vote-getters here, I think this is all a matter of personal preference. I do think that in modern college football, having a head coach who comes from the offensive side of the ball is likely the best bet. However, Brian Hartline is just now beginning his offensive coordinator career, so I don’t know if I would be super comfortable bestowing the honor on him just yet. It’s not that I don’t think he could do it, I just would like a little bit more proof of concept before we make it official.

When it comes to Vrabel, I don’t know if you could ask much more in terms of pedigree. Not only was he a consensus All-American as a player at Ohio State, but in the NFL he was an All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

He then started his coaching career back home in Columbus before going to the NFL where he has been named NFL Coach of the Year and taken the Tennessee Titans to the AFC Championship game. In his five seasons as an NFL head coach, Vrabel has four winning seasons and a winning percentage of .585.

If he were interested in replacing Day at some point in the future, I personally would find it hard to go anywhere else.