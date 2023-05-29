Five-star linebacker, defensive lineman set Ohio State official visits

With the evaluation period set to come to an end on May 31, the transition to June will lead us into a new quiet period. For the Buckeyes, this will be anything but a quiet time, as Ohio State will be hosting a number of high-profile recruits in the coming weeks. The 2024 class has almost the entirety of its offensive group set, but the focus in the near future will be on the other side of the ball.

That being said, Ryan Day and co. will host a massive name on defense when Sammy Brown visits Columbus for multiple days June 23-25. One of the top overall players in the 2024 class overall, Brown currently ranks as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 5 overall prospect on 247Sports’ own rankings. Announcing where he will take his five official visits this summer, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has to like where he stands.

Five-Star LB Sammy Brown will take official visits to these 5️⃣ Schools, starting with Tennessee this weekend



The 6’2 230 LB from Jefferson, GA is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the ‘24 Class.



Ohio State will be the last official visit on Brown’s schedule, with his other four being Tennesee, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma in that order. Holding around 30 total offers to his name, the Buckeyes now sit among the final few with a chance to land the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Georgia native. Knowles, alongside linebackers assistant James Laurinaitis, will look to roll out the read carpet and leave a lasting impression with one of the nation’s best players as the school that gets to be the final stop on the docket.

In addition to Brown, Ohio State will also get another big name on defense on campus towards the end of June when five-star defensive end Dylan Stewart takes his multi-day OV June 16-18.

Five-Star EDGE Dylan Stewart will take Official Visits to these 4️⃣ schools starting next weekend



Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes have long been in on Stewart, and they will now get to show the Washington, DC product all the program has to offer in-person. The nation’s No. 2 EDGE and No. 10 overall player in the 247Sports Composite, Stewart will also be taking trips to Georgia and Miami as well as closing things out with a stop at South Carolina. With over 35 schools on his offer sheet, Stewart is a hot commodity that coach LJ would be ecstatic to land.

Speaking of defensive ends Ohio State has been interested in, three-star DL Sean Sevillano Jr. is set to make his college decision on June 2. With his four finalists coming down to Auburn, Notre Dame, Miami and Ohio State, it appears the Fighting Irish have the inside track for his services with all three Crystal Ball predictions in their favor. Sevillano Jr. is the No. 87 DL in the 2024 class on the 247Sports Composite.

Quick Hits

Ohio State has already scooped up the majority of its offensive commitments in the 2024 class, but they are still looking to add to the offensive line group. On Friday, four-star IOL Liam Andrews dropped his top eight schools, and the Buckeyes made the cut alongside Florida, LSU, Penn State, Oklahoma and others. Andrews is the No. 4 IOL and and No. 82 overall player in the 247Sports Composite.