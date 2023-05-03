Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2023 NFL Draft reaction through scarlet and gray-tinted glasses

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck refuse to judge each other for watching 12 hours (each) of NFL Draft coverage.

Then, after the guys confess to having both a draft obsession and questionable priorities, they react to where each former Buckeye landed, with a focus on the trio of C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Paris Johnson Jr.

Can Stroud save the Houston Texans? Will JSN match the rookie-season success of his predecessors, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave? And should Johnson Jr. prepare himself for a miserable year in the desert?

Plus, the precipitous fall(s) of Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler. Who, if anybody, is to blame? Make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

