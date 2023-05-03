LGHL Asks: How will the Ohio State football, men’s and women’s basketball teams finish next season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State Buckeyes fans and fans across the country.

Ok, time to take a deep breath, while there are still plenty of spring sports currently underway for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the rush of the basketball postseason and spring football is now behind us, so we have a little bit more time to think about what’s to come.

So, we wanted to check in with Buckeye Nation to see where their collective heads are at for three Ohio State programs heading into the start of their seasons this fall. We put together a very easy, three-question survey that we would love for you to participate in about the football team and the men’s and women’s basketball squads. So, check out the questions and vote in the survey below.

Question 1: How do you think the 2023 Ohio State football season ends?

The expectation for the football team is always to win the Big Ten and compete for a College Football Playoff National Championship. However, after two years of losing to Michigan and coming up just short of knocking off Georgia, we are interested to see what your honest expectations are for this team.

Yes, we all want them to win the CFP, but what do you actually think will happen? Let us know below.

Question 2: How do you think the 2023-24 Ohio State men’s basketball season ends?

The Ohio State men’s basketball season was a slog. In early January, it looked like the squad was going to be a legitimate contender for the B1G title, and then... they weren’t. Following a historic losing streak, Chris Holtmann’s team caught fire late in the season and made a truly exciting run in the conference tournament.

So, with a second-straight one-and-done star almost certainly gone to the NBA, but a fantastic recruiting class coming in — complemented by some strong transfers — where do you think the MBB team lands? Is Holtmann able to finally make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, or will they fall short of the Big Dance for the second year in a row?

Question 3: How do you think the 2023-24 Ohio State women’s basketball season ends?

Unlike the men, the OSU women’s team was an absolute thrill all season long. After reaching as high as No. 2 in the country, the Bucks had a slight dip before bouncing back for an Elite 8 run that saw them end perhaps the most impressive streak in women’s basketball history when they beat UConn to keep the Huskies out of the Elite 8 for the first time in 16 years.

Like the men, Kevin McGuff’s team lost a star but also brought in an immediate impact transfer to go along with an impressive core group. So, is the Final Four in their sights? Let us know your thoughts.

