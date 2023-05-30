Elite 2026 DB set to visit Ohio State this week

We hope your Memorial Day weekend was well-spent. While many in Columbus spent Monday with family and friends, having barbecues and playing outdoor games, Ohio State’s football team found a way to still make the recruiting headlines. In case you missed anything, Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

2026 safety to visit Ohio State

College football recruiting is near the end of the evaluation period. The period will end May 31, and Ohio State will once again be able to play host to recruits for both official and unofficial visits. The summer will be busy for Ohio State, as camps are also right around the corner.

There are just days remaining in the evaluation period, and the Buckeyes already will play host to visits this week. On Monday, highly-touted 2026 safety Zechariah Fort (Breadenton, FL / IMG Academy) announced he will be at Ohio State on May 31 — the first day recruits are able to make visits.

I will be at Ohio State University

May 31st @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/iUcdM8BBkH — Zechariah Fort (@ZechariahFort) May 29, 2023

Fort does not yet hold a star-ranking, and he the 2026 class has not received rankings from 247Sports yet. However, his early offer sheet projects him as elite prospect. Fort was offered from Ohio State on Feb. 10, and he also holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, TCU, etc. He was also the first ever freshman to be named a captain for IMG Academy.

The trip this week will be Fort’s first to Columbus, and if the Buckeyes are serious in recruiting him, it will need to not be his last. There are no Crystal Ball predictions yet for his recruitment, as it is still very early.

Quick Hits

2024 four-star small forward Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI / Wisconsin Lutheran), who has an Ohio State offer, continues to impress on the court.

EYBL Session 4 : ‘24 Kon Knueppel put on a shooting clinic today, scoring 58 total points in 2 games. He possesses undeniable touch from distance (9 3PM on the day) but is also savvy operating in the mid-range, where he leverages his positional size and smarts to his advantage… pic.twitter.com/OPZysVcVfZ — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) May 29, 2023

2024 three-star defensive line offeree Sean Sevillano (Clearwater, FL / Clearwater Academy International) will be announcing his commitment this week. He has Ohio State listed as a top school, but Notre Dame looks to be the favorite.