In Conversation Podcast: Who will be Indiana’s quarterback in the season opener?

On the latest episode of “Land-Grant In Conversation,” Matt Tamanini is kicking off the “Behind Enemy Lines” series, in which he will be chatting with insiders for the opponents of the Ohio State football team. Kicking off the series will be the Indiana Hoosiers, so Matt is talking to co-managing editor of Crimson Quarry, the SB Nation site covering the Indiana Hoosiers.

OSU and IU will open their seasons with a Big Ten matchup on Sept. 2, and there are a lot of questions to get into for the Hoosiers. The pair discuss who will be playing quarterback for Indiana in the season opener, if the Hoosiers’ secondary can keep up with the Buckeyes’ wide receivers, what happened to Tom Allen’s defense, and much more.

