Buckeyes set to host current Georgia commit, dish out new offer to a four-star defensive lineman

It’s no secret Ohio State needs some additions to their 2024 class on the defensive side of the ball. Crushing it when it comes offensive targets, the Buckeyes are basically set there, but again, it the defense that needs some attention. Fortunately, there’s a few of the higher regarded talents in this class that are strongly considering the Buckeyes, and any one of them will be a welcomed addition to the nation’s current No. 2-ranked recruiting class.

That said, where Ohio State tends to do their real bouts of work is with in-person visits, and with several key targets slated to be in Columbus in the coming weeks and months, the Buckeyes are hoping this summer results in a good for the recruiting haul in the 2024 class.

Some positive trends for Ohio State came on Thursday, when current Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard shared via Twitter his plans to be at Ohio State for an official visit this coming summer. Regardless if he’s committed elsewhere or not, this is a big time visit Ohio State is happy to have in their favor.

The No. 61 player nationally, Woodyard is also the fourth-best safety in the class and the sixth best player in California per the 247Sports Composite. Committed to the Bulldogs since January, Woodyard was once a very important target for the Ohio State staff, and a player that the Buckeyes really felt solid about in terms of their chances at landing his recruitment. As noted, he’s been committed for five months now, but making visits to other programs at least opens the door a little bit for other schools to have a chance at flipping him.

It will be a major battle to do any sort of flipping, but his visit slated for June 16-18 shows he’s not closing the door on Ohio State yet. With how important the safety position is in the defense for the Buckeyes, Jim Knowles and Perry Eliano will certainly make sure his time on campus is well spent. Trying to sway him away from Georgia would never be easy considering their back-to-back title campaigns and all of their momentum, but this scheduled visit at least gives the Buckeyes a shot at pitching their best effort.

THE OHIO STATE 6.16.23 pic.twitter.com/f1UmDb13Pk — Peyton Woodyard (@peypey_wood) May 4, 2023

Buckeyes offer 2024 Florida defensive lineman

Knowing full well that the Buckeyes would like to secure some of their top targets along the defensive line earlier this year in comparison to the 2023 situation, this staff still has plenty of work to do in order to make that the case. Larry Johnson has long been one to go the distance with his top guys, but last cycle showed that missing out on multiple guys can set you back, and that just can’t happen two years in a row with how important these positions are.

Keeping that in mind, Ohio State was busy on the trail Thursday by sending out their latest defensive line offer to Orlando, Florida native, D’antre Robinson. The No. 310 player nationally, Robinson is the 33rd best player at his position and it a current four-star in the 247Sports Composite. At nearly 50 offers to his name already, Ohio State is definitely a little later to the game, but having LJ should make up for lost time as he has long been one of the better recruiters in the game when it comes to his position group.

Schools such as Georgia, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Tennessee, USC, and several more are already in the fold, but Ohio State now in the mix certainly gives Robinson at least something to really think about. It doesn’t take much research to see how the Buckeyes have fared in Florida for defensive line targets, and when you consider the amount of high profile guys LJ has developed, that too certainly helps their case.

The next steps in the game will be getting him to campus this summer, and if a visit does in fact take place, anything it possible.