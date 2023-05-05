Buck Off Podcast: Breaking down our biggest concerns for Ohio State football

From now until preseason camp starts in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will be writing articles around a different theme every week. This week is all about our Biggest Concerns. You can catch up on all of the Theme Week content here and all of our Biggest Concerns here.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Matt Tamanini to discuss our biggest concerns for Ohio State football as we get into the darkest depths of the offseason.

We start the show with a discussion about the offense and the biggest concerns on that side of the ball. The Buckeyes have one position group that is concerning on the offensive side, and without even saying it, I think you know what group will be discussed first. After that, we turn our attention to quarterback expectations, and then a conversation about maintaining health.

After that, we turn our attention to the defensive side of the football. This discussion starts with the secondary, then we get into our level of concern that this half of the defense takes the necessary steps forward. We continue our defensive concern discussions with a chat about Larry Johnson’s defensive line and our worry about his ill-timed rotations. The last bit we discuss is about Ohio State limiting big plays.

To close out the show today, we get into our final thoughts on our level of concern on a few different scales for the Buckeyes this fall. We summarize the points we talked about, print out a final number, and discuss why even if our concerns come to fruition, Ohio State will probably still be a very good football team.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330