Five-star Michigan QB visits Ohio State, Buckeye commits show out at UA Next Camp

Spring practices may be over, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any football activity going on this past weekend in Ohio. A handful of future Buckeyes got an opportunity to compete against some premier talents in the 2024 class, as six current Ohio State commits took part in the Under Armour Next camp at Fortress Obetz. In addition, a big name in the 2025 cycle took the opportunity to check out Columbus.

Underwood visits Ohio State

It was only about a month ago that Ryan Day found his 2024 quarterback with the commitment of four-star QB Air Noland. There may be some questions about the Ohio State head coach when it comes to game preparation and play-calling, but the one thing that people can’t doubt Day on is his ability to recruit and develop the quarterback position. As such, the process of finding the next big Buckeye QB is already in the works.

With the Under Armour camp taking place not too far away, 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood took the chance to make the short trip down the road and check out Ohio State's campus.

I will be at THE Ohio State University Today! — Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) May 7, 2023

Underwood, a Michigan native, is the No. 1 quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Buckeyes offered the 6-foot-2 back in December, while Underwood was putting together a ridiculous freshman campaign that saw him throw for nearly 3,000 yards with 39 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Earning MaxPreps Freshman of the Year for his efforts, Underwood helped lead Belleville to a 13-1 record and the Michigan DI state championship.

It is obviously going to be a huge nationwide battle for a player of Underwood’s caliber, with 35-plus offers already under his belt, but it appears this could be another massive showdown between Ohio State and Michigan off the field, as both programs are heavily courting the young QB. There is still way too much time left in this recruitment to get a feel either way, but here is just a little bit of the type of player these schools are after, per 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu:

“Ahead of his years physically and looks like he could be a senior or college player already. Has a strong arm with the ability to make throws to any part of the field. Throws a good deep ball and can use touch to give his receivers a chance to go make plays on the ball. [...] Got rid of the ball quickly and was decisive with the ball for the most part. Very good athlete who honestly could be a high-level recruit on defense if he was not such a great quarterback. Uses those legs to escape the rush and extend plays. He looks to throw after escaping but can also take off and be dangerous as a runner. ”

Future Buckeyes with strong presence at UA camp

In addition to the positive news of Underwood’s visit, some future Ohio State players also made some headlines on the field themselves with some impressive performances in the Under Armour Next camp. Six OSU commits in total participated in the event, in addition to several other targets in both the 2024 and 2025 classes — two of which took home individual awards among their position group.

Five-star WR Mylan Graham earned wide receiver MVP honors, and also earned himself a spot in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game with his strong showing. Graham, the No. 4 wideout and No. 19 player overall in 2024, will be making opposing DBs look silly like this in Columbus soon enough.

Ohio State five-star wide receiver 2024 commit Mylan Graham with a catch on a slant in one-on-ones in the Under Armour Ohio camp. pic.twitter.com/97SzeFu73s — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) May 7, 2023

The other big standout on the day was Sam Williams-Dixon, who was named one of the MVPs at running back. Williams-Dixon really impressed during the pass-catching portion of the camp, winning a bunch of one-on-one drills down the field. Just a three-star recruit, the Pickerington North product is showing why Ohio State pulled the trigger on him when they did. Of note, Williams-Dixon out-performed fellow Ohio native Jordan Marshall, who is committed to Michigan.

Sam Williams-Dixon wins a rep in one-on-one drills. pic.twitter.com/49Q2wFThs8 — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) May 7, 2023

Elsewhere, Garrett Stover showed off his coverage skills at linebacker in one-on-one drills, even intercepting a pass intended for the aforementioned Marshall at one point. Underwood looked every bit like the nation’s No. 1 QB that he is currently ranked, as both he and fellow 2025 Ohio State quarterback target Ryan Montgomery — the only two QBs in the cycle in Buckeye offers — were selected as MVPs at their position. The duo earned invitations to Under Armour‘s Future 50 camp with their performances.

