Ohio State makes cut for top-75 defensive lineman from Texas

Congratulations on making it through your Monday. If your start to the week was as busy as the Ohio State football coaching staff, you may have missed the Buckeyes once again making the recruiting headlines. If so, no need to worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

Four-star defensive lineman has Ohio State in his top 8

Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class has the potential to be one of the best in recent memory. Currently, the Buckeyes hold claim to the No. 2 class in the nation with 13 verbal commitments. The Buckeyes are behind only Michigan in the recruiting claims, but the team up north also has three extra commitments on hand. If you were to look only at player average rankings, Ohio State has a leg up on Michigan.

Ohio State’s class is led by a huge offensive haul. Like clockwork, the class is led by five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham. However, the Buckeyes also have commitments from four-star quarterback Air Noland, four-star running back James Peoples and four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes hold commitments from two linebackers but have yet to secure a commitment upfront or in the secondary. The Ohio State coaching staff is far from unaware of this and has targeted a handful of blue-chip recruits at both spots. On Monday, the team learned one of their top defensive line targets included them in his top schools.

2024 four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith II released his top eight schools on Monday and Ohio State made the cut.

Forgot to add The Hidden Leaf Village but what y’all think? @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/zLfKbqSH1F — Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) May 8, 2023

Alongside Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Rutgers, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Arkansas all made the list for Smith.

Currently, Oklahoma seems to be the Buckeyes' biggest competition for Smith, as the team holds claim to the only Crystal Ball Prediction on 247Sports. However, while these predictions are a great tool to gain insight into what direction a recruit is leaning, they are far from guarantees.

That being said, if Ohio State is to steal Smith from the south, the coaching staff still has a lot of work ahead of them. Smith is reportedly planning on using one of his five official visits with the Buckeyes and this will need to happen for him to end up a Buckeye. Not only that, the visit will need to wow him, and also expect the Ohio State coaching staff, especially Larry Johnson, to make multiple visits to him in Texas.

The update on Smith’s recruitment is definitely a positive one for the Buckeyes, but the job is far from finished. Smith is one of the Buckeyes' top targets alongside the defensive line and landing him would go a long way in building this class.

Smith is the No. 10 DL recruit in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 73 overall prospect. He is also the No. 14 recruit out of Texas.

Quick Hits: