Ella Hobbs commits to Ohio State women’s basketball’s 2024 class

Sunday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team didn’t have a day of rest. Instead, North Carolina high school standout forward Ella Hobbs committed to head coach Kevin McGuff and the scarlet and gray’s basketball program.

The addition adds power and size in the paint for Ohio State, a role that the Buckeyes’ need to fill with forwards Rebeka Mikulášiková and Eboni Walker each entering their final seasons of eligibility.

Hobbs currently plays at the 1 of 1 Prep Academy, started by NBA player LaMelo Ball. With 1 of 1, Hobbs averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

In an interview with NC State Rivals, Hobbs talked about how her game changed going into the second season of high school basketball. Hobbs didn’t always use her size, opting to shoot, and make, three-point shots. The move to the 1 of 1 Prep Academy helped Hobbs learn to use size in her favor, shown in a recent scouting video of the forward.

Playing on a team led by coach McGuff, Hobbs will have plenty of opportunities to do both shoot from long range and take charge inside the paint. In McGuff’s current 5-out offense, players start plays mainly from beyond the arc, with any of the five players on the court having the chance to make an impact play.

Currently, Mikulášiková, who’s been the predominant starter in the five-position over the past two seasons, occupied that space. Mikulášiková occupied the paint and made long-distance shots and was used for pick and roll plays to the basket.

For Ohio State, Hobbs can check off both of the boxes, with still another year left of high school basketball before joining the Buckeyes. There’s no word if there’s an early graduation in the forward’s future.

ESPN ranked Hobbs the 83rd best player in the 2024 draft class, with a four-star rating. That ranking meant Hobbs had a lot of suitors to choose from in recruiting. The forward chose the Buckeyes over four other finalists in the Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies.

In the Hobbs family are other athletes, including sister Camri Hobbs, a guard who also plays at the 1 of 1 Prep Academy with Ella. Also, Hobbs has an older brother who joins the Tennessee Volunteers football team this season: Four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs.

Hobbs is the second commitment in the 2024-25 freshman class, including fellow North Carolina forward Sieni Hicks. That team will include current Buckeye stars and anticipated freshman. Forwards Cotie McMahon, Taylor Thierry and incoming freshman guard Diana Collins and center Faith Carson will still be Buckeyes, unless they decide to transfer.