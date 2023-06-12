I-70 Football Podcast: Ranking the top 10 Big Ten football games in 2024, 2025

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

In this episode, Jordan and Dante take a deeper look at the Big Ten’s schedule release. While we’re still over a year away from 2024 and the 2023 season hasn’t even started the guys are excited about some of the potential matchups that we will get starting in 2024. The conference knew that fans would have been waiting for this and smartly dropped the matchups for 2024 and 2025.

Ranking the match up from ten to one, the guys try to predict which matchups will be the most fun to watch, have the best storylines, or have the most stakes at the time. As expected USC is pretty heavily involved in this list as they have to come into the conference and prove that they can hang with Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State plus Wisconsin is built like Utah, a team they haven’t been able to best in the past few seasons including last year under Lincoln Riley.

Plus, can Penn State maintain its number three spot in the conference with the addition of USC? Will UCLA be a better program in the Big Ten due to the lack of firepower in the conference? Also, the 2024 Ohio State vs. Michigan game could be very interesting if Michigan wins three straight for the future of Ryan Day and the potential to set up The Game to be played in back-to-back weeks.

Check out some of our list below:

Jordan: Dante:

10: OSU vs. Illinois ‘24 10: Iowa vs. USC ‘24

9: UCLA vs. Michigan ‘24 9: UCLA vs. Purdue ‘25

8: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska ‘24 8: UCLA vs. Michigan ‘24

7: OSU vs. PSU ‘ 25 7: OSU vs. PSU ‘25

6: Illinois vs. UCLA ‘24 6: Wisconsin vs. PSU ‘24

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216