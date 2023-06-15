Ohio State extends multiple offers, gets set to host a top 2025 offensive lineman

Ohio State extends offers to 2025 teammates

It’s been a jam-packed two weeks in Columbus as Ohio State goes through arguably the busiest recruiting month of the year and maybe the most important one as well. Between one-day camps and official and unofficial visits, the coaching staff is putting in overtime and hoping that their efforts continue to pay off. Ohio State had another busy day yesterday and offered scholarships to multiple new names in the 2025 and 2026 classes.

Getting right to it, 2025 offensive lineman Matty Augustine made the trek to Columbus on Wednesday and didn’t leave empty-handed. A 6-foot-7, 260-pound athlete, Augustine is an unranked offensive tackle right now per his 247Sports profile, but holds offers from over 10 programs. Schools such as Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State, Kentucky, and a host of others are in the mix already, but an Ohio State offer should lead to other top suitors getting more interested in the Connecticut native.

Digging into Augustine’s recruitment a little deeper, the last month has been really big for him as many of the aforementioned schools have extended their offers in that time. A continued increase in attention would lead you to believe that he’s worthy of a ratings’ boost when the time comes, but either way, the Buckeyes clearly liked what they saw enough to dish out their latest offensive line offer. Now it’s time for Justin Frye to get to work on building a relationship.

Augustine’s high school teammate at Connecticut’s Brunswick School, Ethan Long was also on hand yesterday. A 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back, Long impressed the Buckeye staff on Wednesday with a dominant camp performance. Locking up receivers from his safety position, Ohio State saw enough to convince them to get into the mix for Long’s services. Like Augustine, Long has seen his offer list increase over the last month and Ohio State became the latest addition.

Ethan holds offers from Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Duke, and a few others, but again, the Buckeyes now being in the mix should lead to more of the top national contenders taking notice. Though he is also unranked at the moment via his 247Sports profile, these summer camps and visits are paying off. While the recruiting rankings do shed light on a prospect’s talent, it’s also not the end of the story. Ohio State is currently in evaluation process for many high school players in the 2025 class, so these names will be two to keep an eye on.

AGTG!! Blessed to say after an amazing camp and conversation with @ryandaytime I have received an offer from The Ohio State University!❤️ @Coach_Eliano @Coach_Wayne55 @Coach_SSStan @CoachTimWalton pic.twitter.com/H2O5Im8qYk — Ethan Long (@Ethan_Long8) June 14, 2023

Buckeyes offer 2026 Florida running back

Right now at Ohio State, the receiver position room tends to take all of the glory — and rightfully so with how loaded with talent Brian Hartline has it — but the running back room isn’t too far off from that sort of lineup. Arguably the deepest running back room in the country, Tony Alford has a bevy of options this coming season and it’s going to be hard to give all of those guys carries when literally each one is a viable option worth using.

A major reason for all of that talent is development, but recruiting is also toward the top of the list. Alford has been able to bring in some real dudes for the Buckeyes and yesterday he was looking for more for future cycles. Alford extended his latest offer in the 2026 class, to Florida native Javian Mallory. A 5-foot-11, 200-pound athlete, Mallory isn’t your typical high school freshman as he already holds nearly 20 offers.

Schools such as Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee are in the mix, with Ohio State joining that group now. There’s plenty of time for Mallory to name a leader or really start narrowing it down to his top schools, but you have to think that Ohio State’s track record at the position, and their success in Florida, means they’ll be a contender for the long haul. That’s all you can ask for right now and Alford should have no trouble with that.

Quick Hits:

Set to be on campus today for another unofficial visit and camp date, 2025 running back Michael Taylor will make the short trek from Pickerington to the Ohio State campus. A 5-foot-11, 185-pound in-state athlete, Taylor currently holds offers from Kentucky and Eastern Michigan, but is hoping this summer camp season adds to his list.

Back at Ohio State tomorrow for camp! @CoachTonyAlford pic.twitter.com/e9sdzQ36L8 — Michael Taylor (@MichaelTayl0r22) June 14, 2023

Another big-time visitor set to be at Ohio State for Thursday, IMG Academy product, Kaden Strayhorn will make his way to Columbus for an unofficial visit. A 6-foot-3, 285-pound interior offensive lineman, Strayhorn is currently the No. 264 player nationally and 12th best player at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings in the 2025 class.

With nearly 20 offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and a host of others, the Buckeyes have not yet offered him, but tomorrow’s visit could be the final straw before that changes.