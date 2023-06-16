Five offers go out, top 2024 target narrows down finalists to Ohio State, Michigan

Thursday was a super busy day for Ohio State’s coaching staff as they handed out five new offers after a successful day of camp and visits.

Kaden Strayhorn

Just yesterday, Kaden Strayhorn was a topic of discussion in State Secrets as he announced via his Twitter account that he would be in Columbus for an unofficial visit. A 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman, the thought was that his visit would be worth his while as the Buckeyes were likely to offer. With schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Texas, Tennessee, and several others already in his possession, Ohio State joining the mix certainly seemed likely.

Making the trip more than worthwhile, Strayhorn did in fact add Ohio State to his offer list. The No. 264 player nationally, Kaden is also the 12th best interior lineman in the country in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite grades. Knowing how valuable it is to get in early with these top players, Justin Frye didn’t waste any more time and this won’t be the last time Strayhorn is a topic of discussion.

Jayvan Boggs

There are not many states where Ohio State has had more success recruiting than Florida. A priority every cycle, the Sunshine State has long been a breeding ground for Power 5 players, and the Buckeyes have taken advantage numerous times. At the receiver spot specifically, Brian Hartline has been able to go down south and have his way pulling out the best players not only in Florida, but nationally as well. While most of the time the guys he lands are among the highest-ranked recruits, he also has a way of recruiting a “fit” for the position.

Yesterday, unranked 2025 Florida native, Jayvan Boggs was in Columbus for a visit and his trek north paid off in a major way. Leaving with an offer in hand, Boggs went as far as to say it was the offer from his “dream school” showing just how highly he thinks of Ohio State.

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound WR, Boggs currently holds offers from just under 10 schools including West Virginia, Pitt, Boston College, and more, but this Buckeye offer is definitely his biggest yet and should make others start paying closer attention. Ohio State pulling the trigger this early bodes well and if they really are his dream school, this is just the beginning of a solid recruitment for Jayvan.

Vernell Brown III

Moving right along with Florida receiver prospects; Orlando native Vernell Brown III was also at Ohio State yesterday and not only got to visit the Buckeyes, but camped as well. The receiver’s performance was impressive enough that he too received an Ohio State offer.

A 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete, Brown is currently the No. 378 player nationally and the 35th-best athlete in the country in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings. With nearly 20 offers to his name, it’s easy to see why Ohio State joined the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, and several more by offering and getting into this recruitment.

Jabari Brady

Last, but certainly not least, there was a third and final receiver prospect from Florida to leave Columbus with an offer yesterday. Class of 2026 athlete Jabari Brady, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound target announced via Twitter that after his visit concluded, Ohio State was the latest school to enter his recruitment. Only a rising sophomore, Brady joins Chris Henry Jr. who Ohio State has strong plans for.

Unranked right now only due to his class, Brady has over 20 offers to his name already, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Miami Tennessee, Texas A&M, and more.

Chad Gasper

One more for good measure, Ohio State also sent out their final offer of the day to Texas running back, Chad Gasper. A 5-foot-11, 190-pound back in the 2025 class, Gasper is currently not ranked, but Ohio State was impressed enough on Thursday to extend the offer and make Gasper’s trip worth his time. Having a pretty good past with Texas running backs, Tony Alford felt Gasper had earned a scholarship.

At nearly 10 offers, programs such as Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and a handful of others are in contention, but once again, an Ohio State offer tends to mean other schools will also be taking notice. At any rate, though there are several running back options in the 2025 class, Gasper is the latest to keep an eye on.

After a great day competing @OhioStateFB camp and a great conversation with @ryandaytime I’m blessed to say I’ve received a offer from Ohio State #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/c7BeZKLeag — Chad Gasper (@ChadGasper22) June 15, 2023

Quick Hits:

One of the more important recruits in the 2024 class for Ohio State, in-state product Bryce West is reportedly down to just Ohio State and Michigan. Taking USC off his list, the Buckeyes just have to fend off their bitter rival and keep one of the better players nationally at home for his college career. The fortunate part of this situation is that historically, when it comes to Cleveland Glenville guys, Ohio State does tend to come out on top. The wait continues however for the No. 49 player nationally and the fourth-best cornerback in the class per the 247Sports Composite grades.