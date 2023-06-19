I-70 Football Podcast: Breaking down the B1G Schedule: Sickos Edition

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Happy Fathers’ Day & Happy Juneteenth! In this episode, Dante and Jordan discuss the NBA playoffs and their Sickos games they shouldn’t watch but absolutely will be watching.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have won the 2023 NBA Championship! After years of struggling as a franchise and coming close to the finals before being dealt devastating injuries, the Nuggets dominated the playoffs en route to this championship. The guys discuss Nikola Jokic’s legacy and how refreshing he admits that the NBA is just his job. Also, what does this loss mean for Jimmy Butler’s legacy?

As admitted but nonreformed sickos Dante and Jordan give their rankings of the worst games on the schedule and why they will be watching them. Multiple games on this list include Northwestern who has given up on football success by staying loyal to their coach. USC gets welcomed into the Big Ten by having to travel thousands of miles and potentially playing in bad weather to face the dregs of the conference. Check out what games you should avoid, remember someone loves you!

Check out some of our list below:

Jordan: Dante:

10: USC vs. Rutgers ‘25 10: Rutgers vs. Purdue ‘25

9: Iowa vs. Rutgers ‘24 9: Illinois vs. UCLA ‘25

8: Northwestern vs. Nebraska ‘24 8: Northwestern vs. Indiana ‘24

7: Indiana vs. Northwestern ‘24 7: OSU vs. Rutgers ‘24

6: OSU vs. Northwestern ‘24 6: Indiana vs. USC ‘25

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216