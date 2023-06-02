Ohio State makes short list for two big 2024 targets, set to host important guests this weekend for official visits

June is going to be incredibly important for recruiting Ohio State’s 2024 class, and Thursday the ball got rolling. With a staff fully invested into making these next few weeks count, the news is going to be coming quickly. Fortunately, playing host to this many top targets looks to bode well for Ohio State’s chances at turning some of them into commitments, and yesterday a step was taken in the right direction by a top in-state target in the 2024 class.

Springfield, Ohio native Aaron Scott may be one of the more talked about players in the 2024 class for the Buckeyes, and it’s because of how important he is to land. A position of need for sure, it only gets more serious because of the fact that he’s as highly ranked as he is and because he’s an in-state kid. Though he’s been in the midst of some Twitter drama with the team up north, things have come back down to earth the last couple of weeks for Scott’s chances of ending up staying close to home.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday to announce his top five schools list, Scott kept Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, and Ohio State in the mix. The No. 56 player nationally, Scott is the sixth best corner in the class and the second ranked player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite, and already has some official visits in the works.

Fresh off a visit to Oregon, Scott is going through the process seriously, and while most recruitments this close to home seem to go in Ohio State’s favor, there’s plenty of work still to be done and June will be another chance at doing just that.

Popcorn ready!! Next stop da crib.. pic.twitter.com/A6f6bAh4Dp — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) June 1, 2023

Five-star defensive lineman trims his schools list to six

Keeping with the trend of top schools lists, Ohio State saw more good news in terms of staying in the mix when another big time defensive target shared his latest recruiting update. A 6-foot-5, 290 pound defensive lineman, Louisiana native Dominick McKinley narrowed down his thoughts to just six programs with nearly 30 offers to his name. The No. 29 player nationally, McKinley is also the fifth best player at his position and the top player in his state per the 247Sports Composite.

Rounding out the finalists, Ohio State was joined by Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and Georgia to still be in consideration. The Buckeyes will be hosting McKinley this weekend as he arrives in Columbus on Friday for his official visit, and Larry Johnson will be all over this one.

After his trip though, Dominick has official visits set to Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Texas with just one more still available to be scheduled. Typically you want the last visit, but the Buckeyes are just glad to have him on campus. If any program is good at setting the bar high, certainly Ohio State is right at the top.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Dominick McKinley is down to 6️⃣ Schools!



The 6’6 270 DL from Lafayette, LA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 DL)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/zSRy6CI8R4 pic.twitter.com/6FXn4x3Xwt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2023

Quick Hits

One of the premier guests the Buckeyes will host all month, defensive lineman Nigel Smith II arrives in town for his official visit weekend on Friday. The No. 75 player nationally, Smith II is the 11th best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite and a guy Johnson would love to add to his defensive line haul.

In Columbus for a multiple day stop, Nigel already has other official visits planned in the coming weeks to Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Texas. It won’t be easy to pull this four-star, but if there’s a few states the Buckeyes tend to well in, certainly Texas is in that grouping. Keep a close eye on this one this weekend.

— Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) June 2, 2023

June is also a big month for camp days at Ohio State. Hosting talent from all over the country, kids will flock to Columbus looking to earn the prestigious Buckeye offer, and one in-state native in the 2025 class has booked his date to work out for the Buckeyes.

Edge rusher Cedric Works (Clayton, Ohio/Northmont) will camp at Ohio State on June 15. The No. 352 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite for the 2025 class, Cedric currently holds nearly double-digit offers to his name from the likes of Boston College, Kentucky, and Pitt, but this summer he’s looking to add to that list.

Getting a chance to work with the coaches this summer will be a big opportunity for him, but also a chance for the staff to see how he’s progressing and if they’ll look to make him a more serious contender on their big board.