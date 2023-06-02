Buck Off Podcast: Reviewing the coaches media availability and getting into our players to watch

From now until preseason camp starts in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will be writing articles around a different theme every week. This week is all about players to watch this upcoming season. You can catch up on all of the Theme Week content here and all of our ”Player to Watch” articles here.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to get into real science versus fake science, and why you have to look at both.

To get the show started, we get into Mickey Marrotti’s lack of accountability and why the issues in the sports science side are due to lack of listening to basic science. After that we get into the other questionable coach on staff, Parker Fleming, and the specialists conversation.

After that, we turn our attention to the offensive side of the ball and get into what the coaches said to the media this week. We talk about Brian Hartline’s comfort level, Tony Alford’s talented room, Justin Frye’s goals this year as well as the offensive line competition, and Corey Dennis talking quarterbacks. We close out the offensive side with our players to watch.

We return from the break with a discussion about the defensive coaching staff’s media availability. This conversation includes talk about Larry Johnson’s group needing consistency, Jim Knowles being haunted, Tim Walton’s mature cornerback room, and what we expect from the young five stars. We then get into our defensive players to watch.

To close out the show, we finish with our final thoughts on both sides of the ball and make the easiest NBA Finals prediction in years.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330