Five-star cornerback to visit Ohio State, while four-star DE cancels trip to Columbus

Ohio State’s football team had a busy weekend. The Buckeyes played host to a handful of blue-chip prospects last weekend, and as a result the team now finds itself in a great situation to land a pair of elite-level defensive prospects. While it would be understandable for things to slow down, things are far from the opposite for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is set to play host to even more recruits this summer, including a five-star cornerback.

Five-star CB to visit Ohio State today

Ohio State is set to have a busy Tuesday, playing host to another handful of prospects — albeit a smaller group than last weekend. The group visiting today may not be as large, but the impact it could have on the Buckeyes recruiting success is much closer to equal.

The big name planning to visit with Ohio State today is 2025 five-star CB Devin Sanchez (Houston, TX / North Shore), who is taking an unofficial visit with the Buckeyes.

The visit today will not be the first to Columbus for Sanchez, who was offered by Ohio State back in January. Sanchez participated in a spring camp at Ohio State back in April, and in his own words, he “had a great time”.

Ohio State has made cornerback a priority in the 2025 recruiting class, offering more than a dozen prospects at the position already. However, none have the pedigree that Sanchez holds. Sanchez is viewed as one of, if not the best cornerback in next year’s class by many recruiting websites.

With such pedigree, the Buckeyes are not alone in pursuing Sanchez. He holds more than a reported 30 scholarship offers, and has already taken summer visits with Alabama and Texas after making spring visits with Oklahoma and LSU. Sanchez has not yet released a top schools list, but it can be safe to assume all of the aforementioned schools, as well as Ohio State, are high on it.

The Buckeyes have seen a lot of success in all of the recruits they have hosted in recent weeks, and all expectations are this will continue. Ohio State will need to put a lot of work in recruiting Sanchez if it is going to steal him from Texas and the other southern schools that present the biggest threat to Ohio State.

Sanchez is the No. 1 CB and is the No. 6 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the 2025 class. He is also the No. 1 recruit from the talent-rich state of Texas.

Quick Hits

Sanchez will not be alone today for his visit to Ohio State. 2025 three-star athlete Dominik Hulak (Elmhurst, IL / Immaculate Conception) also announced on Monday that he will be visiting Ohio State today. Hulak has received offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Purdue, Purdue, etc. but he is still awaiting one from the Buckeyes.

However, if he has a good showing at today’s camp, an offer could soon follow. Hulak is the No. 33 athlete in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 359 overall prospect.

Monday didn’t only bring positive recruiting news for the Buckeyes, however, as 2024 four-star defensive end prospect Elias Rudolph (Deerfield Beach, FL / Deerfield Beach) announced that he will no longer be taking an official visit to Ohio State this month. Rudolph also announced a final three schools of Michigan, Florida and Pitt.

The news is definitely not good for the Buckeyes, but Ohio State is sitting in good shape for multiple other defensive line prospects in this class such as Marquise Lightfoot, Booker Pickett Jr., Justin Scott, Eddrick Houston, Dominick McKinley and others.