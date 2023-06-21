Ohio State makes offers to 2025 edge rusher, 2026 wide receiver; 2025 QB makes unexpected return

The Ohio State football team wrapped up its one-day camps on Tuesday and to celebrate the occasion, the Buckeye staff issued a passed out a pair of offers to future prospects.

Buckeyes Looking Toward the Future

The first offer went to Chris Burgess, the No. 255 player in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports’ Composite Ratings. The Chicago native is the No. 22 edge rusher in his cycle and the fifth-rated player from the state of Illinois. The Buckeyes became the 27th team to offer Burgess, joining such teams as Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee, USC, and others.

The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound defensive end received the offer from both head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

The other offer was extended to 2026 wide receiver Brody Keefe. Due to the fact that he just finished his freshman year, Keefe does not have any recruiting rankings yet, but he does have other scholarship offers, but the Buckeyes are by far the biggest program on his list.

OSU was the 10th team to offer the Waxhaw, N.C. native, joining Arkansas, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a bunch of Group of 5 schools. However, if WR coach Brian Hartline is willing to make a scholarship offer to a rising sophomore, you know there has to be some talent there. And I would venture to guess that by the time his class gets its rankings, he will be fairly high.

Quick Hits

Jeremiah Smith is taking advantage of all of those frequent flyer opportunities this summer. According to On3’s Miami site CanSport, the No. 2 player in the 2024 class and Ohio State commit will not be taking his official visit to Penn State this weekend and instead will be taking his talents to South Beach... or Coral Gables. On Monday and Tuesday, he was on an unofficial visit on the other side of the Sunshine State with the Florida State Seminoles.

Five-Star Plus+ WR and Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith has canceled his official visit with Penn State and will instead take an OV to Miami this weekend



More from @CaneSport (On3+): https://t.co/1PPZLeECpj pic.twitter.com/5AfiiVjsDS — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 20, 2023