Bucketheads Podcast: Draft day, non-conference locked in, and TBT notes

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

It is June 22, 2023, and that means one thing: It is officially NBA Draft Day. Ohio State star freshman Brice Sensabaugh will hear his name called tonight, but when will he hear it and which team will call it? We give our best guesses and why we think he could end up on certain teams.

Also, we talk about the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team’s non-conference schedule that was officially announced this week. It is headlined by games against Texas A&M, West Virginia, Alabama, and maybe UCLA. Plus, three games against Mid-American Conference schools, so the Buckeyes will get their fair share of MACtion this upcoming season.

And finally, Carmen’s Crew is back! After taking a year off last year to revamp their roster, Carmen’s Crew is back in TBT this summer and they announced their new look roster plus who they will play this summer. We talk about the new roster and their path to another championship.

