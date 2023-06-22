BOOOOM! Ohio State lands their 2025 quarterback in Tavien St. Clair

As the month of June comes to a close in just over a week, Ohio State may be done with their camp days, but there’s plenty of visits still planned. The buzz on social media from several 2024 commits has been nothing but positive as they hint to some major news coming, and while we await those headlines, there’s been some major developments to the future cycles in just the last 24 hours.

Buckeyes get their 2025 quarterback

Ohio State’s coaching staff has been putting in some endless hours when it comes to recruiting the last several weeks, and yesterday proved that work is paying off in a big way when the Buckeyes landed their 2025 quarterback. Announcing via Twitter on Wednesday evening, in-state signal caller Tavien St. Clair made it official not even a month after being offered by Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes their second member of the 2025 class.

The 6-foot-4, 215 pound athlete didn’t need to wait any longer to decide, and both Ryan Day and Corey Dennis were thrilled to receive the news. A Bellfontaine, Ohio product, St. Clair has long been on the Ohio State radar, but it’s been the last couple of months that has really impressed the coaches.

Growing physically, Tavien has always had impressive size, but he’s really filled out as of late and can spin it about as well as anyone in the country. Throwing for the staff in-person multiple times now, the Buckeyes saw all they needed to. After offering St. Clair in late May, it really did feel like it was only a matter of time before he chose to stay at home for his collegiate career, as both he and his family made it known how highly they thought of Ohio State.

The No. 333 player nationally, St. Clair is currently the 25th ranked quarterback in the class and the 10th best player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. While the ranking may not be as high as the typical Ohio State quarterback pledge, rest assured, the staff knows Tavien is very much the guy. If rankings were the only measuring stick, he’s due for a major rankings boost as his stock is seeing a steady increase. In fact, it won’t be a surprise at all to see him ranked as a top-10 quarterback in the 2025 class before too long.

The big news does raise some questions. Ryan Montgomery was the first quarterback in the 2025 class Ohio State offered. The Findlay, Ohio native is the younger brother of current Buckeye offensive lineman, Luke Montgomery, and by most accounts was the odds-on favorite to be the quarterback in this class. While the Buckeyes are still very much a fan of Ryan, it has been reported multiple times now that the staff gives the nod to St. Clair. Though Ryan was certainly a take, this may have been a who’s first battle, and obviously St. Clair was ready to take that spot.

Montgomery is heavily going through the process still and visiting seemingly every school in the country — which is no problem, but to build a strong class, having a quarterback leader in the fold early is a major advantage. Taking two quarterbacks in the class will almost assuredly be a theme considering Montgomery’s ties to the program, but we’ve seen how two quarterback classes tend to turn out.

It’s not out of the realm of possibilities, but the focal point here is that the Buckeyes have their guy and should be thrilled with this commitment, because this is the one Day gave the edge to, and his track record of evaluations at this position is second to none.