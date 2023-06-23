Buckeyes set to host arguably the two most important remaining 2024 targets

Two of the most important visits of the 2024 class

If it’s been said once it’s been said hundreds of times, but the point remains the same when it comes to the recruitment of in-state cornerbacks Aaron Scott and Bryce West. Simply put, these are arguably the two most important targets in the 2024 class, and for no other reason than they both are down to Ohio State and Michigan as their finalists. The Buckeyes must land both, and sure, their position for both is one of great need, but more than anything, OSU has to keep them away from its biggest rival.

Of the two recruitments, the feeling around Bryce West has been less dramatic recently, considering that he seems to be more pro-Ohio State than the alternative, but no deal is done yet. Yes, being a Cleveland Glenville product may ease some worries considering the long-standing pipeline from the high school to Columbus, but to this point in his process, West has long been the guy that seems to be more of a sure thing for the Buckeyes.

That feeling may have been backed further by the recent realization that West opted not to visit Ann Arbor before making this weekend’s trip to Columbus. The No. 49 player nationally, West will be on campus for a multiple-day stay and will join his cornerback counterpart as the Buckeyes do their best to once again prove why staying home is the best option; not only for the next few years, but for life after college as well.

It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

Moving to the other important CB guest this weekend, the Buckeyes of course also play host to Aaron Scott for his official visit. After spending last weekend in Ann Arbor, it’s Ohio State’s turn to roll out the red carpet. The No. 53 player nationally and the fifth-best cornerback in the country per the 247Sports Composite grades, Scott too is also down to just the Buckeyes and Wolverines.

The recruitment that has sent Ohio State followers into a scurry multiple times now, Scott may not be very vocal, but his interest in Michigan is no joke and this weekend is a massive one for the Buckeyes to make sure that they have the upper hand. Knowing how important the next couple of days — are not only for this 2024 class, but also keeping their rivals out of their territory — it will be a full-court press to show Aaron why he needs to stay home and play alongside the other part of this dynamic duo.

Both players have multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Buckeyes from some of the best recruiting analysts in the country, so that is a positive for OSU fans. While that obviously doesn’t guarantee anything, this weekend will almost assuredly be a deciding factor in how it all plays out.

Quick Hits:

Though the majority of the attention this weekend will be on the official visitors, a top Ohio State target will take the next step in his recruitment by narrowing his offer list down to just five schools.

The No. 9 player nationally and the second-best edge rusher in the country per the 247Sports Composite Ratings, five-star Dylan Stewart shared on Thursday that he would be trimming his top schools' list. The betting favorites to still be in the fold include Georgia, Miami, Alabama, South Carolina, and Ohio State.

One of the top players in the country, regardless of position, Stewart has well over 30 offers to his name, and seeing his individual ranking proves he’s coveted by every school out there.



Narrowing it down shows he’s seriously going through the process now en route to a final decision. While the Buckeyes will likely make the cut, they have some work to do to make this a real possibility.

Top 5 tomorrow ! @Hayesfawcett3 — Dylan Stewart (@Dylan1Stewart_) June 22, 2023

In addition to Scott and West, another top target cornerback will be on site this weekend when Arizona native, Miles Lockhart makes the trek back to Columbus. The No. 357 player nationally, Lockhart is the 31st best cornerback in the class per the 247Sports Composite grades. A recruit that may not jump out at you with his ranking, he is a take in this class that wants four cornerbacks in the fold.

Currently, all of the crystal ball predictions favor the Buckeyes for Lockhart and if this weekend ends up being another successful trip, he could be next in line to make the call for Ohio State’s 2024 class as he plans to announce his decision July 6.