Buck Off Podcast: Recruiting update, meaningless official visits, the worst coach rankings ever

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss all the news surrounding Ohio State recruiting and other fun stories from around the country.

To get the show started, we get into the future Chip Trayanum propaganda that will be on this podcast from here on out. Then we turn to Ohio State’s 2025 quarterback commitment and the next steps after Tavien St. Clair announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

After that, we turn our attention to official visits in college football, and why they are now a meaningless indicator in recruiting. There should be less worry about elite recruits taking visits, they are allowed to take as many as schools are willing to offer. Plus on the player Ohio State fans are most concerned about, there is no reason to carry that concern as long as Brian Hartline is employed.

We return from the break with a game called Ohio State versus the field. In this game, we are predicting if certain Ohio State recruiting prospects are going to be Buckeyes or choose to go to school somewhere else.

After the game, we read off the worst coach rankings of all time, and we get into why seeing the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean is a terrible idea to begin with.

