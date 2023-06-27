Broken Records: Chase Young’s Ohio State single-season sack record may stand the test of time

From now until preseason camp starts in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will be writing articles around a different theme every week. This week is all about records, the ones that have been broken, the ones that could be broken, and the ones that will never be broken. You can catch up on all of the Theme Week content here and all of our ”Broken Records” articles here.

Chase Young, arguably the greatest pass rusher in Ohio State history, owns or shares a handful of school records, likely none more impressive than his single-season sack record. One of Larry Johnson’s many blue-chip recruits, Young succeeded Joey and Nick Bosa at the end of an otherworldly run of Buckeye pass rushers, making life especially difficult for opposing quarterbacks in 2018 and 2019. It was the second of his monstrous seasons that produced an OSU record that may never be broken... Like, never ever.

Young totaled 16.5 sacks in 2019, breaking Vernon Gholston’s record of 14 set in 2007. Joey Bosa is third on the list with 13.5 in 2014, but the next four single-season marks were (all) established 25+ years ago, courtesy of Mike Vrabel (x2), Andy Katzenmoyer, and Matt Finkes. While the gap between Gholston’s 14 and Young’s 16.5 might seem insignificant, I would argue the exact opposite. Because Gholston broke a record that stood for 12 years, and he only exceeded Vrabel’s 1995 total by a single sack. Another 12 years went by before Young set the current record, so it’s not like passing or receiving records, which seem to be broken on a weekly basis.

Since 2019, no member of the Scarlet and Gray has sniffed Young’s single-season sack record. In fact, no Buckeye pass rusher has even finished with more than a third of Young’s 2019 total! Haskell Garrett owns the highest recent total, finishing with 5.5 sacks in 2021. Tyleik Williams finished right behind him (that same season) with 5, good for second on the recent list. Last season, it was Jack Sawyer and Mike Hall Jr. who tied for the lead in sacks, both finishing with 4.5. That’s 19.5 combined sacks from Ohio State’s last FOUR statistical leaders, over the course of two full seasons!

With the Buckeyes’ deteriorating pass rush fresh in our collective minds, Young’s single-season sack record certainly seems untouchable. And forget about the OSU career sack record of 36 owned by Vrabel. That sounds made up at this point. But I want to stay focused on Young’s single-season record because it is far more recent and perhaps just as sacred/unattainable as Vrabel’s 36.

The more I think about it, the less inclined I am to believe that Young’s record will ever be broken. And as much as I want to hedge by claiming hyperbole, I’m not sure that I can. Because think about it: Ohio State played 100+ seasons of football before Young set the single-season sack record. And in case you haven’t noticed, the sack business is not exactly boomin’ these days. Not with new rules, the style(s) of play, and weekly game plans focused on generating yards, touchdowns, and highlights for the offense. Sacks will only be harder to come by, in my opinion, for the foreseeable future — not easier.

Recent evidence seems to support my opinion above. Since Young put up 16.5 sacks in 2019, only one player in all of college football has finished a season with more. That was Will Anderson in 2021 when he totaled 17.5 for the Alabama Crimson Tide. It should also be noted that Anderson did so in 15 games, while Young set the OSU record in just 12 (a small Buckeye victory). Anderson playing 15 games is something I bring up reluctantly because it is actually harmful to my argument or prediction. Teams will regularly play 15, 16, or even 17 games when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, creating more record-breaking opportunities. But we’re really only talking about an additional game or two for most teams, so I am not going to overact.

Another other reason I feel confident in saying that Young’s record is incredibly safe is that true, stat-accumulating ‘sack artists’ seem to be part of a dying breed. Or a very rare breed at least, particularly in college football. I just mentioned that Anderson is the only player since Young to total 16.5 or more... Going a step further, if you take a look at the top 25 individual sack seasons (NCAA) since 2000 – Young is tied for ninth – you will see that 24 of the 25 totals pre-date 2020. Anderson’s 2021 season was an anomaly. Need more evidence? Please, keep reading.

When Young totaled 16.5 sacks in 2019, he was one of three players to finish with 15 or more. Only Anderson has done so since. Sure, 2020 was a shortened season, shrinking the sample size, but the fact remains, dominant pass rushers, while arguably bigger, stronger, faster, and more talented than ever, are not getting to the quarterback like they used to.

Tuli Tuipulotu of USC led the NCAA in sacks last year with a paltry (sarcasm) 13.5. Second behind him was Jose Ramirez of Eastern Michigan with 12... 12! That is simply not a big number. However, it might be indicative of where we are heading. Teams will still blitz like their collective hair is on fire, generate pressure and yes, sack the QB. But sacks are becoming more of a team stat, as opposed to an individual one. And that makes sense, right?

In today’s game, the ball moves and gets out very quickly on offense. There are wide receivers and tight ends all over the field. Offensive tackles are bigger, while edge rushers are shrinking. Football is just different than in years past. Defenses cannot simply roll out a few of their biggest, freakiest athletes and count on one or two guys to sack the quarterback. It takes a village.

A good example of this is or was Jim Knowles’ 2021 Oklahoma State defense. His Cowboys registered 55 team sacks to finish first in the NCAA. Yet no individual finished with more than 10.5. Pressure came from everywhere, chaos ensued on a weekly basis, and 21 players contributed at least half a sack. Which leads me (back) to Ohio State...

Buckeye Nation was hoping that Knowles’ arrival in Columbus would lead to the same defensive chaos, sack totals, and generally just a dominant unit. Unfortunately, dominance did not take place in 2022, at least against top-tier teams. But I do believe that significant improvements will be made in 2023. Very significant. Do those hypothetical improvements lead to a J.T. Tuimoloau or Jack Sawyer nearing the OSU single-season sack record? Doubtful.

Only because, well, look at everything I have pointed out, mentioned, or cited in this piece! While I believe that players in the previous paragraph are destined for some level of greatness in 2023 or even 2024, accumulating 17+ sacks is hard work. And rare. It has happened just eight times in NCAA history. This is precisely why I believe Young’s record to be very, very safe. But if Tuimoloau, Sawyer, or any other Buckeye does break it (OSU’s single-season sack record), I will gladly eat crow.