Silver Bullets Podcast: The 2023 Ohio State schedule, future B1G scheduling plans, and the Glenville Pipeline

We’re back with our June offseason episode, and we’ve got future Ohio State schedules on our minds. We start off by discussing the 2023 schedule, including all announced start times so far and the known TV schedule. Will the atmosphere at Notre Dame be too much for a first-year Ohio State starter just a couple of games into their first season in command of the offense?

I brought up the fact that the Buckeyes’ home slate is a bit underwhelming this season, as there’s not a lot of big matchups outside of Penn State. Most of the Ohio State’s biggest games will take place outside of Columbus this season.

We touched on the non-conference opponents the next couple of seasons, looked ahead at how the Big Ten is handling conference scheduling for the next two years, which games are protected rivalries, and how things might move forward if more teams are added to the conference. I propose (logistics be damned) that college football can add some drama to the schedule by doing Champions League-style draws for opponents and locations. Is it weird? Sure, but it could also be fun.

Finally, we touch on the revitalization of the Glenville Pipeline after two recent four-star recruits from that high school have committed to Ohio State. Is it important to have a Glenville Pipeline? We think so, but not just Glenville. Just because the Buckeyes recruit nationally, it doesn’t mean they can’t put that fence back up around the state of Ohio.

We'll be back next month, or possibly sooner if news warrants, as we remain in our offseason broadcast schedule. We'll return to our weekly format in August as we ramp up for the 2023 Ohio State football season.

As always, thanks for listening!