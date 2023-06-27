Four-star cornerback lists Ohio State among top schools

Ohio State’s coaching staff has made it through one of the busier recruiting months of the year. There may still be a few days left in June, but with the turn of the month we will see the end of Ohio State hosting recruits on official and unofficial visits.

The Buckeyes have played host to dozens of recruits in June, and the hard work more than paid off. Ohio State earned three commitments this month in four-star cornerback Bryce West, four-star safety Jaylen McClain and four-star tight end Damarion Witten. The Buckeyes also earned a commitment from 2025 four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

The haul now places Ohio State ahead of rival Michigan in the 247Sports Team Rankings, and the Buckeyes currently hold the No. 2 overall class behind only Georgia.

Four-star CB has Ohio State in top schools

The 2024 recruiting class is dominating the headlines as the month winds down. However, the Buckeyes are also making sure to place focus on next years class as well. In doing so, Ohio State is already building strong relationships with recruits which, obviously, brings top-schools lists.

Ohio State made the top eight Monday for 2025 four-star cornerback Kevyn Humes (Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy).

My recruitment is still open but these are the schools I’ll be taking the most into my consideration.

AGTG pic.twitter.com/Q6FF1PjZr2 — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) June 25, 2023

Alongside Ohio State, Humes is also considering Oregon, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Maryland.

Humes does not yet have the highest composite rankings, but with the names on his list prove he is a blue-chip prospect and would make for a great early addition to Ohio State’s 2025 class. The Buckeyes already have two commitments in next year’s class with five-star safety Jontae Gilbert and the aforementioned St. Clair.

Humes was offered by Ohio State on June 7. He is the No. 29 CB and the No. 248 overall prospect. He is also the No. 7 recruit out of Maryland.

BOOMing July?

As was previously mentioned, Ohio State will see visits slow down this month, but they will not be completely over. Expect the Buckeyes to host a big summer recruiting event near the end of the month, preferably July 29 as it is a Friday, which could help make it easier for recruits and their families to visit.

Visits will be slowing down, but Ohio State making the recruiting headlines will not. July will also lead to multiple recruits announcing their commitments, and Ohio State will hope to land multiple. Below are just a few recruits the Buckeyes hope will commit to them in the coming month:

Hometown: Bellflower, CA / St. John Bosco

Size: 6-foot-3 / 230-pounds

247Sports Composite: No. 7 LB / No. 100 overall / No. 14 CA

Four-star CB Aaron Scott

Hometown: Springfield, OH / Springfield

Size: 6-foot / 170-pounds

247Sports Composite: No. 5 CB / No. 54 overall / No. 2 OH

Four-star CB Miles Lockhart

Hometown: Chandler, AZ / Basha

Size: 5-foot-10 / 185-pounds

247Sports Composite: No. 31 CB / No. 356 overall / No. 8 AZ

Five-star S KJ Bolden

Hometown: Buford, GA / Buford

Size: 6-foot-1 / 185-pounds

247Sports Composite: No. 1 S / No. 7 overall / No. 2 GA

Four-star WR Elijah Moore

Hometown: Olney, MD / Good Counsel

Size: 6-foot-4 / 190-pounds

247Sports Composite: No. 63 WR / No. 431 overall / No. 11 MD

Four-star WR Jeremiah McClellan

Hometown: Saint Louis, MO / Christian Brothers College

Size: 6-foot / 190-pounds

247Sports Composite: No. 20 WR / No. 143 overall / No. 4 MO

Quick Hits

Ohio State priority 2024 four-star cornerback Aaron Scott could soon be making his decision following official visits to Ohio State and Michigan. The two schools have long been competing with one another for his commitment, and even though some considered Scott to be a guarantee for Ohio State with him being from Ohio, Michigan has only increased the pressure.

Both schools have been courting Scott lately, as it is expected he will make a commitment this month. Ohio State is still viewed as the leaders in this one, but it is much closer to a 50/50 than it is to a runaway for the Buckeyes.