Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Broken records, Brice Sensabaugh feeling jazzy, and football commitments galore

This week, Josh and Chuck take a look at Brice Sensabaugh’s NBA potential, as well as Ohio State’s recent wins on the recruiting trail before pivoting to a discussion about both flimsy and unbreakable football records.

By Josh Dooley
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck (finally!) talk a little Ohio State basketball, as they take a look at Brice Sensabaugh’s NBA potential. Will the Buckeyes’ top scorer from a year ago become a top dog in the league? Or is he simply too one-dimensional? The guys struggle to come up with a strong pro comp for Sensabaugh but agree that he has plenty of work to do.

The hosts then recap an exciting week of recruiting news for OSU football, highlighted by a couple of commitments from the Cleveland Glenville pipeline.

And it would not be a summer episode without out at least some theme-week-related conversation. LGHL’s theme this week is Broken Records, which motivated the Hangout boys to scour sportsbooks for Marvin Harrison Jr. props.

Plus, a few questions sent in by you, the listener(s).

Make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod
Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley
Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes
Twitter: @ctholmes3

