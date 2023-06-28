Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Broken records, Brice Sensabaugh feeling jazzy, and football commitments galore

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck (finally!) talk a little Ohio State basketball, as they take a look at Brice Sensabaugh’s NBA potential. Will the Buckeyes’ top scorer from a year ago become a top dog in the league? Or is he simply too one-dimensional? The guys struggle to come up with a strong pro comp for Sensabaugh but agree that he has plenty of work to do.

The hosts then recap an exciting week of recruiting news for OSU football, highlighted by a couple of commitments from the Cleveland Glenville pipeline.

And it would not be a summer episode without out at least some theme-week-related conversation. LGHL’s theme this week is Broken Records, which motivated the Hangout boys to scour sportsbooks for Marvin Harrison Jr. props.

Plus, a few questions sent in by you, the listener(s).

