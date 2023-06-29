Ohio State Football Countdown: 65

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 65 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Ezekiel Elliott’s 65-yard TD vs. Indiana (2015)

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 65-yard touchdown against Indiana in 2015. Elliott was a one-man team that afternoon, as he scored long TDs of 55, 65 and 75 yards in Bloomington en route to a 274-yard game as the Buckeyes went on to win 34-27. Cardale Jones passed for 245 yards and a TD, while Jalin Marshall led Ohio State in receiving with six catches for 110 yards. Michael Thomas hauled in the lone touchdown through the air.

Players to Wear the #65 (since 2010):