Four-star 2024 safety nearing decision has Ohio State among top schools

With official visit season for the month of June now complete, Ohio State’s coaching staff can take a quick break. Spending nearly everyday recruiting from sun up to sun down, the hours this staff put in seem endless, and all of that work is starting to pay off. Over the next few weeks, it will be decision mode for many of these top targets.

While the Buckeyes have been fortunate to see two new additions to the 2024 class, they’re hoping the rest of this summer provides some more booms. One recent visit to Columbus, four-star safety target and IMG Academy product Jordon Johnson-Rubell, made the trek to Ohio State June 16 for an official visit, and has announced a decision coming this weekend.

ANNOUNCEMENT!!! I’ll be committing this Saturday live on @Rivals on YouTube 2:00 CT.



What’s the move?? pic.twitter.com/t6vXss1igg — Jordon Johnson-Rubell (@jjrubell) June 28, 2023

The No. 133 player nationally, Jordon is also considered to be the tenth best safety in the class per the 247Sports Composite grades. At nearly 40 offers to his name, only five schools remain in the mix as he’s really getting closer to making a final call. Still in the hunt for Johnson-Rubell includes TCU, Michigan, Texas, USC, and Ohio State.

Maybe not the biggest surprise, those same five schools are the lone programs listed as “warm” on his 247Sports profile and if there’s a thought to be leader in this one it’s Texas. Leading the way on the 247Sports Crystal Ball with every prediction in favor of the Longhorns, Texas certainly seems to have the inside track to landing the safety, but others will continue to make their case leading up to the decision.

That said, Ohio State is sitting pretty well at the safety position in this current class. With Jaylen McClain already committed, the Buckeyes have realistic chances with other top players at the spot, and cornerback is more of the need in the defensive secondary this cycle.

Quick Hits

The Buckeyes have a solid offensive line class to this point for 2024. Wanting to add some more elite depth, position coach Justin Frye is looking to end his haul with a bang, and there’s still some high-profile guys strongly considering Ohio State.

One target the Buckeyes were in on is now off the board, however, as Texas native Daniel Cruz chose to stay at home by announcing his verbal commitment to Texas on Wednesday. The No. 226 player nationally, Cruz is the 13th best interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Daniel Cruz out of North Richland Hills, TX has committed to #Texas over #OhioState, #Oklahoma, #Aggies, & others.



Cruz ranks as the #13 IOL and #226 nationally ranked player via 247 Sports Composite.



Texas moves up to #47 in the team rankings. pic.twitter.com/0pojkPVBwi — CFB Recruiting (@RecruitClique) June 28, 2023

Fresh off his official visit last weekend to Ohio State, four-star California linebacker target Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is wrapping up his official visit to Notre Dame. Down to USC, Ohio State, and Notre Dame, it’s getting closer to decision time for the No. 100 player nationally and seventh ranked linebacker in the class per the 247Sports Composite.

Each of these official visits tends to go well at any school in reality, but the reports are that the visit to Columbus went very well for Viliamu-Asa. Knowing his Samoan background, it was definitely a comfort to have current Buckeye JT Tuimoloau at his side for much of his visit, as those types of interactions tend to go a long way.

A commitment will come shortly, and the safe bet appears that Kyngstonn will be choosing between staying home and going to USC or choosing Ohio State.