Ohio State Football Countdown: 64

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 64 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Trey Sermon’s 64-yard TD vs. Michigan State (2020)

Trey Sermon rushes for a 64-yard touchdown against Michigan State in 2020. Almost equally impressive on this play was Justin Fields catching up to Sermon and laying a block at the end as Sermon crosses the goal line. Sermon finished the game with 112 yards and the score while Fields threw for 199 and two TDs and rushed for another 104 yards and two more TDs as the Buckeyes trounced the Spartans 52-12 in East Lansing.

Players to Wear the #64 (since 2010):