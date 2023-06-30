A pair of major Buckeye targets set commitment dates

Arguably the most important recruit left on Ohio State’s board, in-state cornerback target Aaron Scott has been a constant topic of discussion. The fans of each school remaining in contention are ready for this to all be over and for a decision to be made one way or another.

Down to Oregon, Michigan, and Ohio State, it’s long been the Buckeyes and Wolverines who are the real two he’s trying to choose between. With his official visits wrapped up, the decision is all that awaits for the No. 53 player nationally and the fifth-best cornerback in the country per the 247Sports Composite.

On Thursday, Scott announced he will be making his decision on July 30. Just a few weeks away, maybe the most intriguing aspect of this update is knowing it’s also rumored to be his father’s birthday. Aaron Scott Sr. has made it clear that he’s a Buckeye fan, and while it would sting to see his son commit elsewhere, he’d of course support his decision. Still, reading the tea leaves here, it does hint toward the notion that setting his announcement for this date would lead to the belief Ohio State will be the call — and quite the gift for his father.

Scott has plenty of pro-Michigan tweets, likes, and photos, and though that’s not exactly a site Ohio State followers enjoy seeing, it’s important to remember the Buckeyes have a lot going for them. The home-state program has the track record of developing defensive backs, and it’s certainly a better one than Michigan can point to considering the Buckeyes have 14 first round draft picks to Michigan’s four since Charles Woodson’s pick in 1998.

Either way, this recruitment has been a wild one to follow and the wait will continue, but at least we know when the decision will be made.

BREAKING On3's No. 2 CB Aaron Scott Jr. will commit on July 30 and is down to Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State, he tells @ChadSimmons_.



Scott is the No. 13 overall prospect in the On300 rankings‼️



Read: https://t.co/wNaKWylTkq pic.twitter.com/zRMyI4ZZCu — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 29, 2023

Four-star defensive-end set to decide in the next week

The Buckeyes were able to sign a very solid defensive line haul in 2023, but the negative vibes were still present. Missing out on the elite defensive ends the staff were confident in, Larry Johnson had his share of questions being asked. In the current cycle, he’s trying to eliminate any doubts.

Without a commit along the defensive line to this point, some are getting restless and in some ways, rightfully so. At any rate, there’s plenty of top guys Ohio State has a great chance with and good news should be coming down the stretch. Getting to some potential good news for the Buckeyes, on Thursday four-star edge rusher and Ohio State target Marquise Lightfoot announced his commitment date on July 3.

Deciding between some of the top programs in the country, Lightfoot has Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Miami, USC, and Ohio State among his favorites for his commitment. The fortunate aspect, Ohio State looks to be the leader out in front right now, and the 247sports Crystal Ball feature backs that up as every prediction points to Columbus.

The No. 68 player nationally, Lightfoot is the sixth best edge rusher in the country and is a player the Buckeyes have put right atop of their leaderboard. Making him feel like a real priority the last several weeks now, Ohio State is clear about their plans for him if he were to end up a Buckeye ,and in under a week everyone will know where he will end up.

The Crystal Ball isn’t everything, but submissions by both Steve Wiltfong and Bill Kurelic would point toward this recruitment being in favor of Ohio State, and giving the Buckeyes their first big defensive line commitment of the 2024 class.

BREAKING: 4-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot will announce his college commitment LIVE on The College Football Recruiting Show



Lightfoot is the No. 128 overall ranked prospect in the 2024 class@MarquiseL01 x #CommitHQ



⏰: July 3 - 5PM ET/4PM CT

: https://t.co/3PVDCbkJ4S pic.twitter.com/w1HKFxXCgN — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 29, 2023

Quick Hits

June’s recruiting efforts have already paid off in a major way as Ohio State was able to keep two of their top in-state targets home with the recent commitments of Bryce West and Damarion Witten, but the coaching staff is hoping for an even bigger July when it comes to seeing the work pay off.

Hinting towards just that, current offensive line commit Devontae Armstrong took to Twitter last night to share that good things are coming for the Buckeyes and their 2024 class as this next month has some potential to be busy. This current group of commits has no issue speaking their mind, and when they’ve done so, it does tend to come to pass.