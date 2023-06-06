Ohio State makes the cut for top-five tight end in 2025

With the turning of the calendar to June, Ohio State’s football team will become much busier. The Buckeyes are able to host recruits on visits now that the evaluation period has come to an end, and the program has already had prospects on campus just days into the month. On Monday, Ohio State learned even more recruits will soon be making their way to Columbus, and the Buckeyes also made the cut for a four-star tight end.

Four-star TE has Ohio State in top schools

Tight end is a position Ohio State is prioritizing in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. Recently, the Buckeyes have seen multiple targets of theirs at the position spurn the team to go somewhere else.

The Buckeyes still have a bunch of guys remaining at the position, and on Monday they learned they moved one step closer with 2025 four-star TE Nate Roberts (Washington, OK / Washington) when he included the team in his newest top schools list.

Narrowing down his list of suitors to 12, Roberts included Ohio State in his list alongside Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Baylor, Clemson, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Ohio State offered Roberts in May 2023, but he has not yet visited with the team and there hasn’t been an announcement of any upcoming visits. Roberts has already visited with Clemson, Georgia and Auburn and Penn State has built a strong relationship with him early on. Penn State is also the only school to have a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction cast in their favor.

If Ohio State is serious on adding Roberts to its 2025 class, they will need to get him on campus sooner than later. There is still plenty of time before he needs to make a decision but at the current speed of his recruitment, a commitment before his senior season of play is not out of the question.

Roberts is the No. 5 TE in the 2025 class and he is the No. 121 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit from Oklahoma.

Ohio State adds to visitor list

As was mentioned above, Ohio State will be playing host to numerous prospects this summer. On Monday, more recruits announced upcoming visits with Ohio State this month. Below is just a small group of recruits who will be on campus soon and expect this list to continue to grow.

Class: 2025

Hometown: Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy

Size: 6-foot-3, 260 lbs.

I will be in Columbus June 6-7#gobuckeyes pic.twitter.com/7uCdGEDXTk — Darrion smith (@Darrion_10kk) June 5, 2023

Class: 2024

Hometown: Bradenton, FL / IMG Academy

Size: 6-foot-2, 300 lbs.

Class: 2025

Hometown: Lakewood, OH / St. Edward

Size: 6-foot, 160 lbs.

Will be at Michigan & Ohio state the 14th and 15th now! @coachclink @CoachTimWalton https://t.co/qsJfN2QYht — Cam Boone ⭐️ (@Camrinnboone) June 5, 2023

Quick Hits

The Ohio State men’s basketball team is also busy hitting the recruiting trail. On Monday, we learned that elite 2025 power forward EJ Walker (Erlanger, KY / Lloyd) will be making a visit with Ohio State on June 14, as was first reported by Jake Weingarten of stockrisers.com. Walker will also be visiting with Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Purdue and Indiana.

Talked Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Xavier with Top-50 incoming junior EJ Walker. He also told @Stockrisers he’s scheduled visits with Ohio State, Notre Dame, and IU. Walker also gave insight on how his game improved and other areas he’d like to grow. READ:https://t.co/17ZwjX76hw — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 5, 2023

Ohio State saw a couple of targets decide to commit elsewhere on Monday. 2024 four-star cornerback Dakota Fields committed to USC, and 2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown committed to Clemson.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Dakoda Fields tells me he has Committed to USC!



The 6’2 185 CB Gardena, CA chose the Trojans over Oregon, Ohio State, & Miami.



“There isn’t many schools in my mind that I can get a top notch degree & also play for national championships. USC is home for… pic.twitter.com/w31GdnBJm6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2023