I-70 Football Podcast: Drafting the B1G

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this special crossover episode, Chris Renne from the Buck Off Podcast joins the show for a B1G draft. This draft consists of 25 rounds, including picks on offense, defense, and three coaches. On offense, we pick two quarterbacks, two running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends, and one offensive line unit. On defense, we pick one defensive line unit, three linebackers, four corners, and three safeties. Lastly, we each pick one head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator.

Each guy comes with their own draft plan, including Jordan drafting Tommy Eichenberg way higher than anyone else would. Trying to find a balance between picking personal favorites and those who have the best chance to win end-of-season awards isn’t easy. Listen to the guys stress over trying to create the best team!

We look forward to your feedback. Let us know which picks you liked and disliked, which players we missed out on, and who you would have picked instead.

