Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: ‘What ifs’ of the future for Ohio State football

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck embrace LGHL’s weekly theme of What If, as they boldly look toward the future. The guys hit you with a bunch of ‘What If’ scenarios and discuss potential outcomes, whether good or bad for Scarlet and Gray fans.

Is there any chance whatsoever that Ryan Day and his Ohio State football staff produce a dud (instead of a dude) at quarterback? If so, are the Buckeyes toast in 2023 and potentially even 2024?

Will Jim Knowles (ever) replicate his Oklahoma State magic with better players in Columbus? And would that make OSU a championship contender, regardless of QB play?

And what does the future look like for both Ryan Day and Brian Hartline? What if they are destined for greatness elsewhere?

Lastly, before signing off, Chuck hits Josh with a few questions sent in by you, the listeners.

