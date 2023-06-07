LGHL Asks: ‘What If’ you could rewrite Ohio State football history?

From now until preseason camp starts in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will be writing articles around a different theme every week. This week is all about players to watch this upcoming season. You can catch up on all of the Theme Week content here and all of our ”What If?” articles here.

As we are in “What If” Week, we have decided to allow you to play Doctor Strange and venture into the multiverse and change the course of Ohio State football history in this week’s LGHL Asks survey. Not only are we allowing you to make a key addition to this year’s roster, but also to rewrite history following one of the Buckeyes’ most painful and disappointing losses.

So, check out the two questions below and make sure to answer them in the survey at the bottom of the page. We will bring you the collective Buckeye Nation answers later in the week so that you can see if the other Sorceror Supremes amongst us feel the same way that you do.

Question 1: If you could have brought back one player from last year’s football team other than C.J. Stroud, who would it be?

Obviously, C.J. Stroud is probably the best answer to this question, if it didn’t have the caveat — and for a while, we thought that might be possible — but, with the Houston Texans quarterback off the board, who would you like to see back in the scarlet and gray for one more year?

Would you want to see what a fully healthy Jaxon Smith-Njigba could do alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. in his current other-worldly form? Or, would you like to see one of the departed offensive linemen back protecting the new, first-time starting QB?

I know what my answer would be, but I don’t want to put my thumb on the scale and influence your pick, so I will save my thoughts for when we go over the results. I have only included the players that were selected in the NFL Draft, but there are plenty of other players that you could go with if you would like. If you want to pick someone off the board, drop the name in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Question 2: If you could change the outcome of one Ohio State football game from this century, what would it be?

While Question 1 is a fun thought experiment, Question 2 might be a little more painful. Despite all of the highs that the Buckeye football team has experienced since the dawning of the 21st Century, there have been an uncomfortable number of lows as well. So, Aladdin, I am hereby granting you a single wish to change the outcome of one game since 2001 (that’s when the new century started, not 2000). I have gone ahead and selected a slate of options that I imagine would most appeal to the majority of Ohio State football fans, but, again, feel free to contribute different picks in the comments at the bottom of the page.

I have given a bit more prominence to recent games as the sting of those Ls likely lingers most, but feel free to change whichever game your heart desires.

