Bucketheads Podcast: Post-NBA deadline assessment of Ohio State, Big Ten men’s basketball

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

With the NBA Draft deadline passed, Connor and Justin used episode 77 to discuss the state of the Big Ten conference. This year’s NBA deadline was a win for the B1G, as noteworthy stars like Terrence Shannon Jr., Zach Edey, Coleman Hawkins, and Boo Buie returned to their respective teams.

The guys agreed that the top of the conference will likely be anchored by the Boilermakers and Spartans, with the Illinois Fighting Illini not far behind. Spots three through eight are a hodgepodge of teams who are likely to make the NCAA Tournament, but probably aren’t good enough to win the Big Ten — like Ohio State, Maryland, and Northwestern.

The bottom of the Big Ten will likely have some familiar faces: Nebraska, Minnesota, and Penn State. But both Connor and Justin agree that Michigan is poised to take a major step back as well after a disastrous offseason that saw Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard, and Kobe Bufkin all leave.

