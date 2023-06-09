I-70 Football Podcast: Instant Reaction - Reviewing the Big Ten’s Flex Protect Plus

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

The Big Ten announced its new scheduling model — the Flex Protect Plus — which starts in 2024. Under this new scheduling model, all 16 teams had the opportunity to protect which rivalries meant the most to their schools and their fanbases.

In this episode, Jordan and Dante discuss the new scheduling model and their likes and dislikes. Dante thinks that the schedules should have been more challenging, as outside of USC and Wisconsin the top schools got seemingly easier opponents. Is Iowa ducking smoke by choosing three rivals and less flexibility, or are they just protecting rivals for their fanbase?

The guys try and figure out why Penn State didn’t protect a rivalry, and which rivalries they wish would have protected as well. While they disagree on who has the easiest rivals for the two-year stretch, they both agree that this model is much better than the divisions and can’t wait until 2024.

