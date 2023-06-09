Ohio State offers two cornerback targets, makes final four for 2024 OL

With how big of a month this June is for Ohio State, the amount of opportunities the coaching staff has to host their top targets is exciting to say the least. While most of the guys flocking to campus already hold offers from the Buckeyes, there’s still some players coming to try and earn their own. On Thursday, multiple new offers were dished out to some new names.

Making the short trek from Indianapolis, Ben Davis product Mark Zackery IV was on hand to check out the Buckeyes, and came away with Ohio State now in the fold. The No. 259 player nationally, Zackery is also the 28th ranked cornerback in the country, but the second best player in Indiana per the 247Sports Composite in the 2025 cycle. With close to 30 offers to his name already, Mark isn’t hurting for attention, but the last month has seen Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and now Ohio State added to his offer sheet.

With how important the cornerback spot is in every recruiting class, it can’t hurt to extend another offer out to a deserving candidate, and it helps that he’s not all that far from Columbus. The last several cycles the Buckeyes have gone into Indiana and taken several top players from their neighboring state, and this looks to be the next name worth noting when potentially seeking that same feat in the 2025 class.

Seeing the term “dream school” definitely shows his level of excitement and interest.

Keeping with the cornerback position, the Buckeyes were also busy in-state as Thursday saw a new offer go out to an Ohio native. An Akron Hoban product, Elbert Hill was able to leave Ohio State with a new offer to his name. The eighth at the time, Hill now holds offers from Michigan, Pitt, West Virginia, Miami, and a few others, but having the Buckeyes in the fold always hits a little closer to home when you’re from Ohio.

A 5-foot-10, 150 pound athlete, Hill is just a high school freshman, but is seeing some major attention being given his way. Unranked right now due to his class status, it won’t be a surprise to see him listed as one of the more highly touted players not only in Ohio, but also nationally considering the way his recruitment is shaping up.

Ohio State always tries to keep their best Ohio guys home for their college careers, and when it’s at a position of real need each year, it only increases the importance. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they have started the relationship early enough that now the two parties can really start to get comfortable, and hopefully that will be one of the leading factors that keeps him home when he’s ready to make his decision.

Ohio State lands in the final four

Thanks once again to Ohio products, the Buckeyes have multiple offensive line commits in their 2024 class just like they did in 2023. Still, knowing the need to really restock the position room for the future, this cycle is a big one, and if it’s the right guys, Ohio State surely wouldn’t turn down additional commitments even with four current verbal pledges in the group.

As the hunt continues, Thursday did provide some positive news for the coaching staff when 2024 four-star offensive line target Daniel Cruz took to Twitter to share the latest update in his recruitment. Now down to just four schools to choose from, Cruz who holds 30 offers to his name is set on Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Texas with a decision getting closer and closer.

The No. 274 player nationally, Cruz is the 18th best interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. As of now, there is one submission on the Crystal Ball, and while that was in favor of Texas, it’s still a recruitment that’s not over for the other three contenders. Ohio State is set on adding more talent to the class, and Cruz is a candidate that would be a welcomed addition if he were to choose the Buckeyes.

Quick Hits

One of the more important targets on campus this weekend, Maryland native Darien Mayo will arrive in Columbus on Friday to see Ohio State. A 6-foot-7, 250 pound edge rusher, Mayo is currently the No. 172 player nationally and the 21st best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite.

While those rankings might not jump off the page, the staff is more that interested here and would love to add his talents to the fold in the 2024 class. Holding offers from the likes of USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, and a host of others shows this ranking may not be high enough. Larry Johnson will be all over this one the next 48 hours to make this one of the more memorable official visits Mayo has.