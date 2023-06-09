Buck Off Podcast: Big Ten TV’s deal, Ohio State ‘What Ifs,’ brutally honest recruiting roundup

From now until preseason camp starts in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will be writing articles around a different theme every week. This week is all about asking “What If?”. You can catch up on all of the Theme Week content here and all of our ”What If?” articles here.

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss all the news surrounding Ohio State football, the Big Ten, and the wide world of sports.

To get the show started, we get into two of the biggest stories in the sports world. Lionel Messi is coming to America and this is a generational story that changes American sports. Then we talk about the LIV/PGA merger, and how the overarching story is indicative of all the decisions made in the sports world.

After that, we turn our attention to some Ohio State football news. We talk about the five best offensive linemen, who they might be, and why there is a history of the best five not actually working. We then turn to predicting the Big Ten TV schedule – sorry about the time traveling on this one.

We return from the break with a discussion about the biggest ‘What ifs’ in regard to Ohio State. This talk gets into Troy Smith in a modern offense, the potential replacements of Urban Meyer, and more fun looks back at Ohio State.

To close out the show, we finish with a brutally honest recruiting round-up.

