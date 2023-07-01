Ohio State Football Countdown: 63

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 63 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Bradley Roby’s 63-yard pick-six (2013)

Bradley Roby picks off a tipped pass and takes it 63 yards to the house against Illinois in 2013. Ohio State went on to win the game 60-35 behind 334 total yards and three total touchdowns from Braxton Miller and a four-TD, 246-yard rushing performance by Carlos Hyde, who also hauled in a score through the air. The pick-six was one of two for Roby in his Buckeye career, picking off three total passes in that 2013 season and eight total during his three-year stint in Columbus.

Players to Wear the #63 (since 2010):